UFC Results Last Night: Who Won at UFC Vegas 70?

UFC Vegas 70 was a night that delivered. The main event between Ryan Spann and Nikita Krylov was canceled due to an unfortunate event. According to Megan Olivi, the main event was off as Nikita Krylov was ill. He came to the UFC facility earlier to try and work with the UFC medical team as he received fluids. For around 90 minutes they tried to get his health to a better condition, but unfortunately his health couldn’t improve. Nonetheless, here are all the results from last night at UFC Vegas 70 for those who missed out.

An update to today’s main event. Andre Muniz vs Brendan Allen will now headline #UFCVegas70. pic.twitter.com/qmegkWnAp8 — UFC (@ufc) February 26, 2023

As the main event got cancelled, the obvious main event was Andre Muniz vs Brendan Allen, who fought at middleweight. The UFC, even with its original main event being cancelled, put on a good show for the fans.

UFC Vegas 70 results last night:

The main event, Brendan Allen vs Andre Muniz was a back-and-forth fight until the third round. They both were trading shots until the fight came to an end. Aleen went on to submit Muniz and secured a victory. Brendan Allen submitted Andre Muniz via a rear naked choke at 4:25 of Round 3.

The Co-main event was a three-round fight. It went to the unanimous decision of 30-27 *3 in favour of Augusto Sakai as he defeated Don ‘Tale Mayes. Sakai is a Brazilian veteran, and he used all of his experience in gaining points over Mayes.

After making a comeback after three years, Tatiana Suarez found her way to victory inside the octagon. The ring rust didn’t seem to be a factor as she submitted Montana De La Rosa by a guillotine choke. The grappling skills were on display by Suarez as she was controlling things throughout.

The last fight on the main card was also a submission victory. This card had three submission finishes. This one however ended in the first itself as Mike Malott defeated Yohan Lainasse via arm triangle choke at 4:15 of round one.

UFC Fight Night: Prelim Results

The Prelims were equally fun, even though there weren’t fan favorite names on the card.

Trevor Peek won against Erick Gonzalez by Knockout (strikes) in Round one.

Jasmine Jasudavicius defeated Gabriella Fernandes via unanimous decision, where all three judges scored it 30-26.

Victor Matinez got TKO’ed in Round 1 by Jordan Leavitt.

Osbourne defeated Johnson, where the judges saw it as 29-28.

Joe Soleck defeated Deaton by submission (RNC) in Round 2.

Nurullo Aliev beat Rafael Alves by a majority decision where two judges scored 29-27 and one scored 28-28.

