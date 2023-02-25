Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31: Date, Cast, Streaming, and Other Updates

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is an American Mixed martial arts TV show wherein two coaches pick their teams and take each other head-on. The fighters selected in TUF stay under one roof until the season ends. TUF has had 30 seasons to date and the 31ST one is about to start. TUF is a platform where young upcoming fighters get a chance to prove themselves and get a contract with the UFC. The TUF Season 31 will be coached by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler who at the end of the season will face each other inside the Octagon.

Many stars have emerged from this reality show, such as Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz, Michael Bisping, Carla Esparza, Rashad Evans, Kelvin Gastelum, and many more. Who comes out as a winner in this season will be interesting to see.

TUF 31 Details:

Season 31 of TUF has officially begun its shooting. The show will premiere on 30th May and will be exclusive on ESPN. The fans are excited about the show as ‘the Notorious’ makes his return to the UFC with this show.

The viewers will be able to see this show from May 30th at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. TUF would be a twelve-episode season where one after the other fighters will compete inside the octagon. McGregor has previously been the coach when Urijah Faber was the coach for the other team.

ESPN+ subscriptions are also a way to watch all the episodes of TUF 31. The season will also have competitions between the coaches where we have seen Dana White give cash prizes to the winner. The temperature inside the TUF house rises as fighters who stay under one roof tend to cross paths.

We have witnessed many notorious things done by fighters and eventually getting into a fight inside the house. Dana White has also in the past removed people from the show for their inappropriate behavior inside the house. Conor McGregor, with all the antics, and Chandler with not missing out on opportunities, is a sight to watch out for.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler:

As interesting as it would be to see McGregor and Chandler go at each other on the show, it would be equally interesting when they fight. Conor McGregor is making a comeback after a brutal leg injury he had while fighting Dustin Poirier in their third meet in 2021.

Michael Chandler is coming off a loss against the same opponent Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. ‘The Notorious’ feels like he will slice through Chandler in their fight and thinks it’s easy work to defeat him. However, we are yet to know if the fight is going to take place at 170 pounds or at 155. Both the fighters would love to not cut weight and fight at 170 coming September.

Whose side are you on?

