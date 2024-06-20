UFC Saudi Arabia: Start Time of Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov in 20+ Countries Including USA, Russia, and UK

Fans eagerly UFC Saudi Arabia pretty eagerly despite Khamzat Chimaev’s deduction from the card. They are also about to witness an UFC event under the roof of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia looks like. But many of them have missed out on the action of UFC events before, due to the time difference between countries.

Well, that’s not going to happen this time!

So, here’s a list of the starting timings of UFC Saudi Arabia for more than 20 countries to ensure that fans don’t miss out on even a second of the UFC Saudi Arabia action.

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Card USA(ET) 12:00 PM 3:00 PM Canada (ET) 12:00 PM 3:00 PM UK (GMT) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM Russia (RST) 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Australia (AEDT) 3:00 AM 6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) 4:00 AM 7:00 PM Brazil (BRT) 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Spain (CET) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Denmark (CET) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Sweden (CET) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Ireland (GMT) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM Italy (CET) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Argentina (ART) 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Ecuador (ECT) 11:00 AM 2:00 PM Mexico (CST) 10:00 AM 1:00 PM Saudi Arabia (SAST) 7:00 PM 10:00 PM China (CST) 12:00 AM 3:00 AM Japan (JST) 1:00 AM 4:00 AM Philippines (PHT) 12:00 AM 3:00 AM India (IST) 9:30 PM 12:30 AM Bangladesh (BST) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Singapore (SST) 12:00 AM 3:00 AM South Africa (SAST) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM

Fans already know about Chimaev’s previous rival, Ikram Aliskerov, stepping in as his replacement to fight Robert Whittaker in the main event of the night.

While Chimaev’s continued absence from the octagon is upsetting to fans and management alike, this grief could turn into a career defining moment for Aliskerov if he manages to sneak one past the former middleweight champion.

But the main event is far from being the only exciting encounter scheduled for 23 June.

What does the entire fight card of UFC Saudi Arabia look like?

It won’t be presume to predict that fans would have loved it more UFC Saudi Arabia if Khamzat Chimaev didn’t have to pull out of the main event.

But the current fight card contains several enthrallers, all of which have the potential to blow the roof off the place.

So, here’s a look at all the fights lined up for 23 June apart from the Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov main event:

Main Card

• Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov (heavyweight bout) (co-main event)

• Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight bout)

• Shara Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli (welterweight bout)

• Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight bout)

Prelims

• Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon (lightweight bout)

• Muhammad Naimov vs. Felipe Lima (featherweight bout)

• Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby (welterweight bout)

• Kyung Ho Kang vs. Muin Gafurov (bantamweight bout)

• Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro (light heavyweight bout)

• Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight bout)

• Xiao Long vs. Changho Lee (bantamweight bout)

However, it’s pertinent to note that fans will need an active ESPN+ subscription to enjoy the live broadcast through their screens. They also might subscribe to ‘UFC Fight Pass’ for the same purpose.