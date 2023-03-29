UFC Schedule: Are There Any UFC Fights This Weekend?

The UFC has been putting up fights every weekend for their fans. The best organization in the world has over 500 fighters on there roster. This makes matchmaking easy and difficult at the same time. The problem of plenty is definitely a good problem to have while running an organization. As far as this weekend goes the fans, unfortunately, won’t get to see any fights. There are no fights scheduled by UFC this weekend.

Even though we don’t have fights this weekend, let’s take a look at what’s interesting in the coming days for UFC fans around the world.

Upcoming UFC events:

UFC 287 is the next big event that we have coming up on April 8th in Miami. Israel Adesanya will try and get the win back against the newly crowned champion Alex Pereira. This could be Adesanya’s last run at the title till the time Pereira is the world champ at 185.

Israel Adesanya seems to training hard for this one. He has also mentioned that his mindset is going to be different going into the fight. Alex Pereira has beat the ‘Stylebender’ three times in his career. Twice in kickboxing and once in the UFC. The last fight between them was close and Adesanya was winning the fights on scorecards but Pereira got it done in the 5th round.

Jorge Masvidal vs Gilbert burns is the fight where the champ would have his eyes set on. Leon Edwards has said he will fly down to Miami to be there for the fights. If Jorge Masvidal wins against Burns, ‘Rocky’ would give him the title shot to settle the three-piece and a soda.

“Mike, I gave Leon the best advice he could ever get. I said, don’t cross your boss. Look at the last time Leon tried to cross his boss and act like he makes the calls, he was removed from the ranking” – Colby Covington told Michael Bisping.

Colby with a message after a surprise weigh-in this morning in London for #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/BBuuzzZ1WF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 17, 2023

Colby Covington, however, is furious and disagrees with this. Dana White believes that Colby Covington is the next in line for the title shot. After this statement ‘Chaos’ has left no stones unturned and is coming out hard on everybody.

UFC Fight Night:

Once the dust settles at UFC 287 we have a crazy fight night coming up the following week. The featherweights Max Holloway and Arnold Allen will throw leather at each other in the main event. This Fight Night is on April 15th and the card seems very exciting.

Max Holloway is the toughest test at 145 pounds and has been for many years. Arnold Allen is an upcoming guy from the UK who looks to make a case for his title shot against Volkanovski. His hindrance in the way could be the 2nd best featherweight in the world.

Another interesting fight on the card would be between the light heavyweights. Ian Cutelaba takes on Taner booser in the co main event. After being around for so long with an impressive record of 22 wins and 11 losses, Edson Barboza is still the fan favorite and fights Billy Quarantillo on this fight card.

What are your picks?