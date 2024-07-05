UFC Schedule: Is There a Fight Event Scheduled for This Weekend?

05.11.2011 Birmingham, England. Wide view of the Octagon as Rob Broughton (ENG) (black shorts) fights Philip De Fries (ENG) (blue shorts) in a Heavyweight bout on the Undercard during UFC 138: Leben vs. Munoz at the LG Arena. De Fries defeated Broughton via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). xRoganxThomsonx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ActionPlus11219004 Halle

The exciting encounters of the UFC 303 have got the fans waiting for the next UFC event pretty eagerly. Many would have loved to witness another night of fights scheduled by Dana White and Co. this weekend. But will they get their wishes fulfilled? Let’s find out by taking a look at the UFC’s schedule for this weekend.

Fans may have noticed that Dana White and Co. usually schedule a UFC Fight Night event after a PPV showdown.

Many a time, they have also scheduled such an event on the weekend following a UFC PPV. The UFC on ESPN: Cannonier vs. Imavov stands as a glaring example of this as it was held on 8 June, on the weekend following UFC 302.

But things would be a bit different this time. The UFC authorities have prolonged the gap between the UFC 303 and their next event by another week.

As a result, there are no UFC events scheduled for this weekend (6 and 7 July).

The UFC schedule also reveals that the next event will take place on 13 July.

It will involve the flyweights, Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez locking horns inside the octagon in the main event and will be called ‘UFC on ESPN: Namajunas vs. Cortez’.

However, there’s no reason to be disheartened. The UFC may not have scheduled a showdown for this weekend. But fans can still witness their beloved former UFC stars in action this weekend.

‘Last Man Standing’ scheduled for 6 July features three former UFC stars

Numerous noted UFC fighters have transitioned to the boxing ring after their time in the UFC. This weekend will showcase three such beloved former UFC stars in action.

Former UFC lightweight champ, Anthony Pettis, will take to the ring as the eighth fight of the ‘Last Man Standing’ event scheduled for 6 July.

Fans would probably get even more excited after knowing that the UFC icons, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will slug it out inside the ring in the main event of the night.

Avid UFC followers may remember how these two put out an absolute slugfest during their UFC 244 bout. Their in-ring rematch is also expected to provide a similar kind of excitement for the fans.

All-in-all, these encounters will ensure that fans don’t have to go through a grey weekend despite the UFC not scheduling any of their events for the same.