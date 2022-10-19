“I Don’t Care What Neil deGrasse Tyson Says”: UFC Title Contender Joins Bryce Mitchell Against Joe Rogan for Making Fun of Flat Earthers

A former UFC title challenger joined Bryce Mitchell as the latter bashed the UFC veteran color commentator Joe Rogan for making fun of flat earthers on his podcast.

The 55-year-old MMA enthusiast is a man of many experiences. In addition to that, Rogan has built a cult following through his podcast where he invites notable people from all walks of life.

Similarly, the UFC commentator once had a few guests who debunked the flat earth theory. Rogan himself is against this theory and rebuked the flat earthers several times on the podcast.

What did Bryce Mitchell say to Joe Rogan about the flat earth theory?

As aforementioned, Rogan has several times criticized the flat earth theory and its believers. He also recently posted about the same on his official Instagram account. However, the UFC featherweight competitor Bryce Mitchell seemed to have had enough of it.

Don’t discuss with them champ. We’re right! https://t.co/EZPcL3PY5G — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 19, 2022

Mitchell, who himself is a flat earther, took to his official Twitter account to slam Joe Rogan for making fun of the same. In the video, the UFC fighter also challenged the 55-year-old to a debate.

‘Thug Nasty’ was pretty confident he would defeat Rogan in the debate on his own show, The Joe Rogan Experience. He even dismissed the concept of gravity in the rant.

He said, “I Don’t Care What Neil deGrasse Tyson Says… I’m tired of you Joe Rogan making fun of flat earthers! If you’re so confident, come on and debate me, buddy. I’m tired of this c*** you’re posting.”

Following that, former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa reposted the video and wrote, “Don’t discuss with them champ. We’re right!” Although Costa seemed in support of Bryce Mitchell, it is skeptical as the Brazilian is infamous for posting random stuff on his Twitter.

‘Thug Nasty’ looking for his next opponent

The 28-year-old American fighter is currently undefeated in his division. He previously won against Edson Barboza at UFC 272. Next, he was set against Movsar Evloev before the latter pulled out of the fight due to injury.

still lookin for an opponent pic.twitter.com/22VN9yBaOC — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) October 18, 2022

Later, Mitchell was in talks for a fight with Ilia Topuria for a UFC event in November. However, ‘Thug Nasty’ later said on his Instagram that Topuria hasn’t accepted the bout as he won’t be able to make weight before the fight.

Subsequently, Mitchell has left with no partner to dance with. Later, he called out Sodiq Yusuff. However, he also refused due to weight-making concerns.

What are your thoughts on Mitchell’s challenge to Joe Rogan?