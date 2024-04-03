UFC Star Anshul Jubli Joins Fans in Backing Indian MMA Star Aiming to Get Contract from Dana White

Dana White may have another Indian fighter joining the UFC soon. Anshul Jubli made history by becoming the first Indian in the UFC to record a win. Jubli has become the face of the sport in India and proudly represents his home country in the organization. However, there is another up-and-coming MMA fighter who looks to replicate what Jubli has done in the UFC and aims to secure a UFC contract soon.

Angad Bisht is an MMA fighter from India. He currently competes in his home country and is signed to Matrix Fight Night. However, his recent announcement came as a shock to fans and fighters alike, as it seems like his dream to get a UFC contract from Dana White has gotten one step closer.

Here’s what UFC fighter Anshul Jubli had to say about Angad’s announcement:

“Let’s gooo Pumped up”

Another Indian UFC fighter in Puja Tomar reacted to the news with two fire emojis:

Soon, the post drew attention from regular fans, one of whom rightly commented that Bisht was the second person from Uttarakhand to make it to Road to UFC by Dana White:

“After Anshul Jubli Second Pahadi Sherr is going in Road to UFC”

Moreover, such an incredible achievement has definitely brought glory to the nation and one fan branded Bisht the Pride of India:

“Pride of IN. All the best @angad_bisht “

Interestingly, some fans saw this as an opportunity for India to dominate UFC, as they wished Bisht the very best:

“We are ready to takeover Make India Shine”

At the same time, a few fans called him the most deserving for this achievement:

“Let’s goooo @angad_bisht the most deserving is here for getting the win for India”

Dana White has previously spoken about how fighters like Anshul Jubli can blow the market up. He quoted the examples of Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor.

Dana White compares Anshul Jubli to Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre

Anshul Jubli is almost single-handedly representing India in MMA on a global stage. The UFC lightweight has made quite a name for himself in the organization and does command a lot of respect.

During a press conference, Dana White spoke about how fighters who represent an entire country can blow the market up:

“Like Conor from Ireland, when he came in and went on his run. Georges St-Pierre for Canada…I mean any of these guys that can go on a real run…It just blows the market up.”

Anshul Jubli has the potential to become a superstar. India has a huge audience and if Jubli can make a real run in the lightweight division, he could bring a lot of eyes to the UFC.

The entire country of India will back him up to win something major for their country, and this will bring MMA into India in a huge way.