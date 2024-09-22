Dana White Surprises Reporter with $20K Wedding Gift After Bouncing Back from $2.3M Loss

UFC head, Dana White just made the greatest comeback at the card table, bouncing back from a $2.3 million dollar slump to win $100,000. And in an act of generosity, Uncle Dana gifted a portion of his win to Barstool’s Robbie Fox as a wedding gift.

Despite admittedly losing thousands in gambling, White seemed to have everything under control when he turned the tides and gained $100,000. He then gifted a chip amounting to $20k to the young reporter who was in attendance.

Dana White came back after being down $2.3M and gave Robbie Fox $20K for his wedding. Robbie: I'm about to be the number one Power Slap reporter in the world. In the world. 😂pic.twitter.com/lUaHIOYIwV — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 20, 2024

In fact, the young reporter stood there motionless for a few moments before coming back to his senses, realizing that White had just paid for his wedding. Dana then revealed that he had promised the youngster that he would win him a fat stack of cash prior to inviting him to the gambling party. Absolutely stunned by the veteran’s gesture, the reporter said,

“I’m shaking, I don’t smoke cigarettes but I need a cigarette, like shaking still…That was the the nicest thing anyone’s ever done for me!”

Now, Uncle Dana’s gambling shenanigans are not a secret in the community with the promotional head taking a daily liking to gambling almost all the time when he’s not putting together massive fight cards. While White has lost millions betting on the wrong fighter, he’s lost much more than that trying his luck on the table.

Admittedly, the UFC head lost $80,000 at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Vegas because he was so drunk that he had to be reminded about the previous wild night the next day morning! He shared the stint with Lex Fridman in an exclusive almost five months ago.

Meanwhile, the promoter has shared an update on the return of Conor McGregor to the octagon. And no, unlike what the journalist got, this is not a gift. If anything, this is an anti-gift.

‘Whenever Conor’s ready’- White shares update

It’s been over three years since the former two-division champion, Conor McGregor stepped his foot inside the UFC octagon. While the UFC booked ‘The Notorious’ against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 for a sensational comeback, the Dubliner pulled out at the 11th hour citing a toe injury, leaving the promotion stranded without a main event.

Consequently, light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira took over and saved the organization’s skin with an epic title fight as the main event.

However, ever since that, the fandom has been growing curious about the lightweight’s UFC return, and Dana White despite his soft corner for McGregor revealed that the promotion would determine his opponent only when Conor was ready.

During a Q&A with fans in Ireland, he said,

“It’s going to [be] determined when Conor comes back, who the opponent is. Whenever Conor is ready and he comes back.”

What this means is, McGregor’s opponent won’t be determined until his return date is set. White also revealed that the Irishman had contacted him the last night when he heard about him being in Ireland.

As per the promotional head, Conor is in New York, actively training for his return to the UFC.