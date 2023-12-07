Jamahal Hill Arrest: Details of Alleged Assault Emerge Amidst UFC Star’s Denial of Accusations

The former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is making headlines but for all the wrong reasons. The recent news of his arrest has been making rounds on the social media, further icking the chances of his comeback.

Advertisement

He was accused of inflicting an assault on his brother James Anthony Hill Jr., and was booked into a Kent County (Mi.) jail. Moreover, he was charged with a single count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence.

The 32 year old fighter was also arrested but then freed the same day. And as per the reports, he is scheduled for a hearing in January 2024. Amid this news, his manager Brian Butler took to the platform X and provided an update on Hill’s arrest and denied all the accusations

Advertisement

However, the Kentwood Police Department (Mich.) police report has revealed more details about the case and the alleged attack. Let’s dig in to know more about it.

A new update on Jamahal Hill and his Arrest

The new details about the case have now surfaced and have started to make rounds on the internet. The details of the alleged assault were first shared by MMA Junkie. As per the report, the ex-UFC champion allegedly hit his brother on the matter of house cleaning.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAFighting/status/1732107552073134182?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hill’s brother and his wife agreed to clean Hill’s house for $300, but later the two brothers got into some heated argument on personal matters. This further led to an aggressive exchange and that’s when Hill allegedly struck his brother James.

Moreover, ‘Sweet Dreams’ took a moment to share his response to the recently surfaced details. He took to platform X and expressed that he is waiting for the truth to come out. He said,

Advertisement

“I can’t wait for the truth to come out in court”!!! Make sure you’re as loud acknowledging being wrong as a lot of you are with speculating and assuming.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JamahalH/status/1732199025812930584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 32-year-old fighter was on a break due to his Achilles injury and is now all set to make his comeback. But looking at the current situation and legal turmoil, we feel that it might hamper his UFC plans.