UFC Star Dustin Poirier Shares That His Daughter Thought All Dads Fight for Money, Just Like Him

From his early days in Louisiana to headlining UFC pay-per-views, combat sports have been almost two decades of Dustin Poirier’s life. But for his daughter, it wasn’t just ‘his‘ life—it was everybody’s life.

Imagine walking into a preschool parent-teacher conference, looking around the room, and just assuming every single dad in there had a side gig throwing hands for cash. That’s the world young Parker Poirier was living in.

During an episode of Outta Pocket with RG III, Poirier shared this hilarious moment with everyone.

His daughter had gone on a play date with one of her friends, and so ‘The Diamond’ asked her where her friend’s father was. Parker then responded, saying he must have been at the gym training since he wasn’t home.

“When she was 4 or 5 years old, she thought everybody’s dad fought….She had no clue that people had jobs, yeah, so it’s not a big deal to her.”, Poirier said.

And honestly? You can’t blame her. Fighting is all she’s ever known. Poirier’s wife, Jolie, has been by his side since day one, supporting him through the highs and lows of his career.

In fact, Poirier is so committed to the sport that on the very day his wife was giving birth, he had a whole UFC watch party in the hospital. And guess what they were watching?

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2. Most new dads would be nervously pacing the room, holding their partner’s hand. Not Poirier. He was locked in, food ordered, glued to the screen.

It’s no wonder Parker grew up assuming that punching people in the face for money was just a standard 9-to-5. It’s also a hilarious reminder of how kids see the world. To her, “Dad goes to work” didn’t mean a briefcase and meetings—it meant walkouts, weigh-ins, and octagon wars.

She probably thinks Dana White is the big bald man from Fast and the Furious, always talking about family!

The best part? Even now, she’s completely unfazed by her dad’s job. Most kids would be in awe if their father was a UFC superstar, let alone an MMA legend like Dustin. Not Parker!

That will change someday when she realizes daddy isn’t going to work anymore, which may be really soon since Poirier plans on calling it a day after one last fight.

Poirier reveals return timeline

Poirier has been contemplating retirement for a while, and now, he’s finally making plans to close out his legendary career on his own terms. After three unsuccessful shots at the title, Poirier has admitted that he no longer has the energy to go through another grueling title run.

Instead, he wants to fight for honor, and more importantly, he wants to bring the UFC to Louisiana and finish his remarkable career in front of a home crowd.

“I wanna lay my gloves down here…..I don’t wanna give this sport more than I should.”, Poirier told the media, reflecting on his time in the ocatgon.

Thankfully, the UFC brass is in agreement with these plans.

According to Poirier, the promotion reached out and asked him to let the fans know that they were actively working on an event in Louisiana just for him.

While his opponent hasn’t been confirmed yet, Poirier made it clear that he’s looking to fight a big name—one final battle before walking away. Hopefully, it’s a legend of the same caliber as Poirier.