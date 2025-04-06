‘Great Psychopath’: Joe Rogan Praises ‘The Shinning’ Star Jack Nicholson for His Brilliance in Hollywood’s Darkest Roles

Whether it’s a fighter pulling off a crazy knockout or a bear fixing a traffic cone, if Joe Rogan is impressed, everybody is going to hear about it. This time, it was legendary actor Jack Nicholson, Rogan couldn’t stop raving about.

Nicholson is a three-time Oscar winner, best known for his portrayal of dark and twisted characters. Be it in Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’ or Milos Forman’s One that Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Nicholson has had a history of characters that make the viewers deeply uncomfortable.

It’s not that he has found himself being pigeonholed into becoming the stuff of generational trauma and nightmares. His portrayal of Joker in Tum Burton’s ‘Batman’ saw the thespian offer the clown prince of Gotham a dramatic levity that has since been missing from future iterations of the character.

While discussing Nicholson’s films in an episode of the JRE podcast with Kyle Dunnigan, Rogan mentioned. ‘There will be Blood’ and why Nicholson’s character stands out.

He said, “He was the best. It’s like you need crazy people to make great movies. You need a guy who is going to pretend like he is Lincoln for four months. Oh my god he was so good, he was so good. He is such a great psychopath.”

It should be noted that Nicholson doesn’t have a role in ‘There will be blood’. Another great actor of our time, Daniel Day-Lewis actually played the character Lincoln that Rogan is talking about here.

However, he does make an interesting point about Nicholson’s acting and character choices.

Rogan, meanwhile, has been on a roll, raving about his favorite movies in the last few podcast episodes. Earlier last month, he had claimed that other than the Keanu Reeves’ starrer- John Wick, his favorite revenge drama was a Finnish World War II film called Sisu.

Rogan’s favorite gire-fest

Given his love for Quentin Tarantino, one would imagine Rogan would have named something like Inglourious Basterds or Django Unchained to top his list. But nope!

While chatting with Big Jay Oakerson on his podcast, Rogan went off about how much he loved the film.

Sisu follows a gold miner and former soldier who runs into a group of Nazis trying to steal his gold—bad idea. Rogan described it as brutal but stylish, grounded in its violence, and made even better by the fact that no English is spoken.

“You can tell this guy doesn’t want to do this, but he’s got to kill everybody,” he said with child-like excitement. said, noting that the main character was a scar-covered, myth-like force of nature. “He kills everybody—spoiler alert. And it’s f**king great”, he added with elation.