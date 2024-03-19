UFC Star Polyana Viana Re-Launches OnlyFans Account Post Temporary Shutdown, Fans React

Fighting careers can often be short-lived with a temporary window to maximize earning potential. Therefore, the UFC fighters get involved in a number of ventures in order to sustain themselves after fighting. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, for example, are involved in the alcohol business. However, fighters such as Paige VanZant, Kevin Holland and now Polyana Viana joined platforms such as OnlyFans. This allows them to have an extra source of income outside the ring as well as get closer to their fans.

Viana originally started an OnlyFans for the first time following her loss at UFC 297. However, she stopped using her account shortly after. In a press conference, she stated that she did not have time to pursue it but intended to return after speaking to the owners of the platform. It appears as though those talks have gone well. According to a recent Instagram post, Polyana Viana confirmed her return to OnlyFans.

Needless to say, this announcement drew some strong reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the news.

One fan jokingly mentioned Alex Pereira saying, “Does Poatan approve?”

Another fan added, “Time to unfollow… Pain doesn’t allow these.”

“Hahahaha when you got like zero talent and start seeking attention everywhere” – stated a fan who brutally broke down the situation.

A fan mocked Viana saying, “She another jezebel.”

“Only fans for sharing fighting skills. Something of value on OF”– said a fan mockingly.

For the uninitiated, users of the subscription-based social media site OnlyFans can buy and/or sell unique content. Users upload unique images and videos to their paywall-protected accounts, which fans can access by subscribing to the page for a monthly fee. However, some UFC athletes have gone on to compare the earnings between the UFC & OnlyFans, and it was shocking.

Paige VanZant compares UFC earnings with OnlyFans

Polyana Viana is by no means the first UFC female fighter to get on OnlyFans. Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant was the first big name to join the platform and reap the rewards. In a clip uploaded by MMA SitDown on YouTube six months ago, she stated that in her first 24-hours of OnlyFans she earned more than her entire UFC career.

Viana will be hoping for similar success as she embarks on her new venture. In the video posted on her Instagram, Viana stated that she would use the platform to give fans a closer look at her diet, training, weight cut and other exclusive content not fit for Instagram. Viana’s page on the platform is currently free, with no monthly subscription.