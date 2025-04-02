UFC Star Reveals the Truth Fans Don’t Realize Half of Earnings Go to Taxes and Other Deductions

CHASE HOOPER (14-3-1) of Enumclaw, WA finish CLAY GUIDA (38-21-0) of Round Lake, IL via (arm bar) in round 1 during the UFC 310 event at the T Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Las Vegas USA

The UFC’s long-standing problem (or lack of it, according to Dana White) is not exactly a guarded secret in the combat sports community. But as if the less than 20% revenue share wasn’t bad enough, lightweight prospect Chase Hooper has claimed that fans don’t even know the half of it.

Ahead of his return to the octagon at UFC 314, Hopper revealed that half of what he makes fighting in the UFC goes toward taxes and other deductions.

A product of Dana White’s Contender Series, Hooper last finished promotional alum Clay Guida with a taut first-round armbar at UFC 310 last year. With the victory, Hooper also scooped a $50k post-fight Performance of the Night bonus.

Appearing on the Mighty channel on YouTube alongside flyweight icon Demetrious Johnson, Hopper revealed that he had already ditched $45,000 of his bonus check of just $50,000 to tax authorities.

Furthermore, Hooper explained how it’s not just taxation that punches a hole in his pockets. It’s representation, as well as coaching fees and other concessions he has to make for a successful fight camp.

“10% [of fight earnings] goes to my coach. A lot of people send, you know 10-15% to their manager. So it’s like almost half your money is gone right off the to.”, he explained.

However, Hooper is happy to live through it if it means not having to contend himself to the monotonous life of some working a 9-5 job.

“But, hey, you know, could be worse….And, yeah, hey, no complaints really at the end of the day, just little pet peeves, I guess“, he added.

Interestingly, the tax rates also depend on whatever state an event is taking place. While that might not make a difference to someone like Jon Jones or Islam Makhahev or other champions, fighters in the lower rungs of the divisions have tended to avoid such venues.

Pimblett refused Madison Square Garden outing

Set to return at UFC 314 next weekend, Paddy Pimblett takes on Michael Chandler in the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Should he win, Pimblett will hope to test his skills against the top 5 of the lightweight division. Should he continue to be successful, he will live a dream almost every combat sports athlete has grown up with- fighting in front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden.

However, the Liverpool grappler has continued to avoid taking a fight in New York City altogether! Mainly due to the higher tax rates on the East Coast. Pimblett vowed to not send his money to the “taxman” in ‘The Big Apple‘.

“Come on, lad. That’s the taxman just taking all my dough,” Pimblett told Pat McAfee about a potential MSG appearance. “That’s what’s happening, lad. The taxman’s not getting my money in New York,” he said.

Furthermore, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland has also voiced his concern about competing in Oceania. Featuring in a losing cause in Australia at UFC 312 back in February, the outspoken veteran was reportedly subject to a sizeable 40% taxation rate.