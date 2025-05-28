Why Was BJ Penn Arrested?

On the balance Bj Penn " Prodigydigy&quouring the the weigh-in for UFC 237

Former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn has been arrested again this week following his initial release on bail just a day prior. Penn, who competed in the promotion in two separate stints, suffered a staggering seven-fight losing skid to end his troubled professional combat sports career.

And in a career hosting a litany of issues outside the Octagon since his retirement, Penn has once more hit the headlines this week.

His first arrest of the week involved charges of abuse of a family member or household member. According to the Hawaii Police Department, Penn was held in the city of Hilo on the island.

Initially, Penn was released on a $2,000 bail, The 46-year-old would even post footage of the arrest online, with a lengthy caption about what constituted ‘imposter state’ in the state. However, within hours of being released on bail, Penn would once more be arrested on Monday– the following day of his initial arrest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Penn (@bjpenn)

Released on bail once more — this time to the tune of $1,000, Penn was charged with abuse of a family or household member.

Earlier this year, Penn released a series of disturbing videos on social media, claiming his mother and brothers had been murdered. And how the woman living in his house was not actually his mother, but an impostor stealing her identity.

“I need your help. My mother Lorraine Shin, my brother Jay Dee Penn, my brother Reagan Penn, and my brother Kalani Mamazuka were all murdered, and I need you to investigate these guys, get these people out of my house and off my properties,” he had posted on Instagram.

Penn’s mother, Lorraine Shin has since released a statement after the events. In the post, Shin claims Penn has subjected her to “psychological abuse“.

“[Penn has used] extreme psychological abuse towards me for over the past several months that I am not Lorraine Shin, I killed his family and have taken over his mother’s identity, and he wants me to be removed from his home,” she said in a released statement.

In a further statement released by Shin, the elderly woman claimed Penn attempted to stop her from phoning the police.

Penn accused of attempting to prevent arrest

The statement claimed Penn flashed a bright flashlight into her face in a bid to stop her phoning 911. Shin noted that she tried turning in multiple directions, but it was to no avail as the former UFC fighter continued to blind her with a flashlight.

“Then I then tried to grab the flashlight and remove it from my face and then he grabbed my arms and shoved me against the 4-door gray sedan, and I felt a sharp pain in my back. I then started to scream at the top of my voice for my son, Reagan Penn, to help me,” Shin added.

Reagan reportedly lives only two houses away and ran over to help his mother. Together, they called 911 for help.

Unfortunately, this is not the first occasion Penn has hit the headlines for worrying behavior off the back of his combat sports career.

Penn’s run-ins with law enforcement

Still booked by the UFC following calls for him to retire, many have speculated Penn is suffering from neurological damage and brain issues from years of competing in combat sports.

Back in 2015, Penn was arrested in Hawaii for his part in an assault, with a man pointing to his distinct history in alcohol-induced violence.

In 2019, Penn’s girlfriend, Shealen Uaiwa, received a restraining order until October 2021 against the former UFC star, after alleging years of sexual and physical abuse against her and their children.

That same year, Penn was also arrested twice more for his part in altercations outside bars and strip clubs. Eventually, the UFC released the former two-division champion.

Before his arrest this week, Penn was arrested on DUI (driving while intoxicated) charges after a car accident. During the footage released of the arrest, and, angered Penn can be heard shouting racial slurs and expletives at the arresting law enforcement officers.