UFC 300: After Joe Rogan, Another MMA Veteran Warns Max Holloway About the Risks of ‘155-Pound BMF Title Fight’

Max Holloway returns to action at UFC 300 for yet another shot at UFC silverware. However, this time around, it is not for the 145-pound belt but for the ‘BMF’ belt. Holloway is set to move up to 155-pounds for the second time in his career to take on Justin Gaethje. The first trip to 155-pound did not go well. And according to the likes of Joe Rogan and Chael Sonnen, the second trip is not going to work out well, either. In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen shed light on Joe Rogan’s concerns about Holloway moving up to 155-pounds.

He said,

“Rogan was talking about this and he bought the size back into it. He said, look Max has not gotten any bigger. These guys were too big for him the first time. And moreover, if Max bumps up and gets beat up, dropping him down or make believing that we’re going to be able to just send him back home to 145. And still have that nice beautiful shine on him is not going to happen. Joe makes a very fair point doesn’t he.”

Judging by the statements made by Rogan, it seems as though he does not give Holloway much of a chance against Gaethje. In addition to that, both Sonnen and Rogan agree that Holloway is physically too small to compete in the 155-pound division. If he were to lose once again, it would end his chances at 155-pounds forever. In addition to that, as Sonnen mentioned, it would take some of the shine off him as a perennial top dog in the division.

A closer look at the fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway

The announcement of the fight between Gaethje and Holloway came as a surprise to both fans as well as pundits. It was not a fight that was talked about a lot among fans, nor was it rumoured to take place. As Sonnen suggested in his video, it is not a fight that fans wanted, rather it was a fight that was forced upon them. Winning a ‘BMF’ belt does not do much for Holloway’s legacy. And more importantly, there is not guarantee that he will stick around at 155-pound if he were to win the belt.

Most people view the fight as a way to keep Justin Gaethje till the title picture at 155-pounds becomes a bit more clear. However, in the meantime, fans will be hoping for a competitive fight at UFC 300 between Holloway and Gaethje.