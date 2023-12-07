After Teasing UFC 300 Return, Khamzat Chimaev Gets Accused of Avoiding Paulo Costa Fight

Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kamaru Usman via a unanimous decision after an exceptional performance at UFC 294. ‘Borz’ was scheduled to take on Paulo Costa, but Costa withdrew from the fight due to a serious staph infection Costa had.

Moreover, Chimaev in his last fight suffered an injury due to which he now has to go for surgery. But he recently shared his desire to fight at UFC 300 and then go for the title fight. However, Costa appears to be all ready for the fight. He has also set his eyes on one of the hottest contenders from the division.

The Brazilian fighter recently took to platform X (fka Twitter) and shared his thoughts on Costa vs. Chimaev bout. He expressed that he has been asking the UFC to reschedule Chimaev vs. Costa fight that was cancelled the last time. The 32-year-old fighter also blamed Chimaev saying that he has been avoiding the fight. He said,

“I have been persistently telling the UFC to reschedule this fight for UFC Saudi Arabia, I can’t see a best main event of 5 rounds for it right now cause it’s make sense in Middle East. I would love beat his ass over there . but it’s looks like gourmet chenchen doesn’t want that smoke ”

However, Chimaev seems to have the desire of having his next fight after surgery. He even expressed the same recently.

Khamzat Chimaev provides an update on his injury and UFC 300

‘Borz’ who initially thought wouldn’t need surgery post his injury at UFC 294, has now changed his mind. He recently went live on Instagram and shared an update on surgery and UFC 300. The video of the live was shared by MMA Crazy in which he said,

“I’m gonna do a surgery, [An] operation, in one-two weeks. After that, [I’ll] do the recovery, come back, smash somebody. … Tell Dana White, make [UFC 300 Fight] happen.”

Chimaev was supposed to be the next in line for a middleweight title shot after he defeated Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. However his injury might change the plans. Even though none of the details about the bout are yet confirmed, it is still exciting to visualise what Costa vs. Chimaev bout might look like.