UFC Star Tells Joe Rogan to ‘Call Joe Biden’ After He Suggests Donald Trump as Next Podcast Guest

Joe Rogan is out on the hunt for his next guest for the JRE podcast. Recently, the UFC commentator, essentially asked the community if they’d like to see former POTUS, Donald Trump on the show. And guess what? UFC middleweight, Paulo Costa had the perfect name to suggest.

Reacting to the 57-year-old’s social media post, ‘The Eraser’ mentioned the current President Joe Biden in his tweet, asking Rogan to invite the Democrat to his show instead of the Republican.

“Please call Joe Biden instead.”

While the political scene in the country is as turbulent as one can expect, with a majority of democrat voters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Costa urged Rogan to invite the President himself.

Now, Rogan is known to be an ardent Republican but has also had the sense to host left-leaning progressives like Bernie Sanders and even pledged his vote for the politician’s consistent stance on policies for the blue-collar working class.

And while it is unlikely that the POTUS will entertain JRE audiences about cooked-up stories of the time he spent hunting elk with Dr. King during the civil rights movement, Costa’s cheeky quip has made the discussion a lot more interesting.

But will Rogan invite the 81-year-old as per Costa’s suggestion? History suggests he will try for sure!

Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with MMA veteran Quinton Jackson, Costa named his next opponent following his loss to former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland.

Costa names Curtis and Chimaev his next

While once he was challenging ‘The Last Stylebender’ Israel Adesanya for his title in 2020 at UFC 263, Costa currently is in a dismal slump, losing four out of his last five outings in the promotion.

So the fighter now needs to do something significant to stay in the top 10 and relevant in the title picture.

Except for his win against Luke Rockhold, ‘The Eraser’, or his secret juice couldn’t do anything significant against Marvin Vettori, Sean Strickland, or Robert Whittaker.

So, during a visit to the Jaxxon podcast, hosted by veteran ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Costa named his potential next opponents –

“Chris Curtis… He’s calling me out as well. But, somebody else maybe, I was trying (to fight Khamzat) Chimaev, but (UFC) put him against (Robert) Whittaker… I have called (out) some fights but the Sean Strickland (fight), they just offered me. I’m always looking for the hardest fights possible.”

Costa reiterated that he is always looking for the toughest fights possible and is down for anything that gets the best out of him. Hopefully, if and when Chimaev wins the title, he can entertain the Brazilian. But that’s at least 3 fights away.

Strickland too seems a bit out of reach if he defeats Dricus Du Plessis for the title.