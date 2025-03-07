UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Gives Away $100,000 Worth Gold and Silver Teaming Up With Famous Influencer Jeweller

At this point in time, Conor McGregor is doing just about anything but fight. And in that spirit, he’s been out and about in New York City, teaming up with celebrity jeweler TraxNYC to hand out gold bars and silver coins worth up to $100,000. Yep, you read that right—The Notorious is in full giveaway mode.

While fans are still waiting for his long-anticipated return to the UFC, McGregor seems more focused on making headlines outside the cage. Whether it’s business ventures, movie roles, or now handing out precious metals, he’s keeping himself in the spotlight in true McGregor fashion.

TraxNYC just dropped a wild video on Instagram, showing off this new venture with McGregor—and they’re taking things up a notch. According to the jeweler, if both the Irishman and he reply to someone’s comment on the post, that lucky person will get a gold McGregor statue.

Yes, it’s a bit on the nose—an Irish guy distributing lucky coins. The jokes write themselves. But this is perhaps McGregor’s Scorsese-generic mobster character era, as people have pointed out in the comments.

Although, at this point, McGregor is only following in the footsteps of his former foe, Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather and jewellery go hand in hand, so it’s no surprise he’s teamed up with jewelers in the past to show off some serious bling. Whether it’s diamond-studded watches, gold chains, or even stacks of cash, ‘Money’ Mayweather knows how to keep his brand shining—literally.

He’s known for giving away money and luxury items to people, in need or otherwise, often using social media to flex his insane collection while letting lucky fans get a piece of the action. It’s classic Floyd—big money, big moves, and always making sure the spotlight stays on him.

But make no mistake, this is no charity.

This is just good PR and a great opportunity to flaunt wealth—something McGregor is all too familiar with.

McGregor’s marriage to luxury

Having come from a working-class background and once living off welfare to nearly becoming a billionaire, McGregor has come a long way—and he’s more than happy to get his hands on anything money can buy.

His house in Dublin was purchased for around $3 million in 2019, and he has since made significant modifications to it. He also owns a mansion in Las Vegas, reportedly costing $2.9 million.

Conor McGregor’s taste for luxury is as notorious as his fighting style.

His watch collection is a testament to his penchant for the finer things, boasting pieces like the Rolex Day-Date 40, Jacob & Co. Epic X Tourbillon, and the Patek Philippe Nautilus.

Not stopping at wristwear, McGregor has expanded his opulent lifestyle to the seas with the acquisition of a $3.6 million Lamborghini yacht, aptly dubbed the “Supercar of the Sea.”

On land, his car collection is also nothing short of impressive, featuring a fleet that includes two Lamborghinis and four Rolls-Royces, among other luxury vehicles.

Whether it’s timepieces, yachts, or cars, McGregor’s collection reflects a lifestyle that’s as extravagant as his persona.