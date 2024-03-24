mobile app bar

UFC 300: Bo Nickal Shocks with Most Exciting Matchup Pick, Snubbing Pereira, Weili, and Gaethje Title Fights

Souvik Roy
Published

Dana White and Co. have been hyping up the UFC 300 for a long time. They also may have prepared a star-studded fight card for the event. But it’s quite understandable that the fans can have multiple choices regarding the fight that they are most excited about. The UFC star, Bo Nickal, who is also scheduled to fight at UFC 300, recently appeared in a conversation on the noted, Michael Bisping’s podcast. Among a lot of other discussions, Nickal also revealed which UFC 300 fight is he awaiting most eagerly.

Several fans may already know that the UFC 300 fight card contains multiple title fights along with the first-ever ‘BMF’ title defense fight. The co-main event featuring Zhang Weili, and the main event with Alex Pereira defending their titles, are a lip-smacking line up for many. But Nickal didn’t count any of these exciting encounters as his most eagerly awaited one.

Instead, the 28-year-old picked the lightweight scrap between the famous Charles ‘Du Bronx’ Oliveira and Arman ‘Ahalkalakets’ Tsarukyan as his most-wanted fight. He answered Bisping’s question about his most eagerly awaited UFC 300 fight, stating,

“I think that Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan, that is a freaking amazing fight. Two guys that are so high-level and well-rounded.”

But Nickal was probably in a confusion regarding the best fight of the card as per his judgment. This is why he stated that he would name two UFC 300 fights that appealed to him the most. But ‘The Count’ and Nickal drifted off to a different topic without the latter mentioning the second fight of his choice.

Which fight would have Bo Nickal elected as his second choice for the most exciting UFC 300 matchup?

Well, nobody can give an exact answer to this question except Nickal himself. But his opinion in this regard may not differ from the majority of the UFC community. A large chunk of the UFC fanbase is pretty excited about the first-ever ‘BMF’ title defense fight between the current champ, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje and Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway.

The track record of both these fighters reveals that they are masters at delivering exciting fights. Hence, Nickal probably might have selected this enthralling encounter as his next entry for the most exciting UFC 300 fight. However, he could have voted for some other fight as well as the UFC 300 fight card is full of barnburners.

