UFC Veteran Believes Vin Diesel Could ‘Statistically’ Outfight Dwayne Johnson in an MMA Showdown

Here’s a quick Dana White-inspired question. Who would walk out of the room if ‘The Rock’ and Vin Diesel were locked in one? While the Fast and the Furious movie franchise had them fighting, neither man could be seen losing on the screen allegedly owing to provisions in their contract. But martial arts veteran and former UFC contender, Fabiano Iha thinks The Rock has no chance against Dom!

And it’s not because he has a family. The Rock has a million cousins, all of whom are about as big as him.

Now, Iha is a veteran BJJ master known as the ‘King of Arm bar’. Recently, the 54-year-old dropped down to the Jaxxon podcast and that’s when Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson asked him who’d win if Vin and Dwayne went head to head.

According to Iha, Vin is more talented and has a crisp boxing complimented by his quick hands. Plus, as per the veteran, the Riddick star is pretty good on the ground as well with a respectable skill in jiu-jitsu.

“Fight-wise Vin (Diesel) has more talent, he has very good hands, he’s a good boxer and jiu jitsu is very good… But the Rock doesn’t know how to fight. Again, if it goes to the ground, Vin’s jiu-jitsu is pretty good, its not bad.”

Perplexed by the veteran’s straight answer, Bear Degidio asked, if he thought that ‘The Rock‘ doesn’t know how to fight.

Doubling down on it, Iha asserted that technique beats size every single time, and as per the veteran, Dwayne Johnson just packs muscle.

Now, despite their past feud, nobody wants to watch 50-year-olds fight unless they are fighting Jake Paul. However, The Rock has already had a heated rivalry with another pro wrestler turned actor. And he had quite a bit to say about the Brahma Bull’s rivalry with Dominic Torreto.

It’s Alpha vs Alpha – Cena on ‘The Rock’ vs Diesel

When one thinks about the Fast and Furious franchise, the first image that probably comes to your mind is of a stoic alpha male, Dominik Toretto, winning races, bagging cash and saving the world with his family. While the earlier installments were more about family bonds and racing in particular, the franchise took off when the production team added Dwayne Johnson in Fast Five.

But none of them could foresee an impending feud between Vin & ‘The Great One’. Consequently, during the making of 2017’s The Fate of the Furious tensions flared up, and eventually ‘The Final Boss’ dropped out of 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga.

Recently, former wrestler John Cena shared his thoughts on the bitter feud. In an exclusive to Armchair Expert podcast, Cena said,

“There’s certainly rumors about that. I can’t deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people. You get two. There can only be one.”

In fact, Cena was roped in F9 as Dom’s estranged brother Jakob Toretto. Fortunately, everything seems to be water under the bridge as Johnson was seen in a mid-credits scene in the latest film in the franchise, Fast X, which was released last year.