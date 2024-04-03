UFC Veteran Voices Skepticism Over Max Holloway’s Choice to Compete for BMF Title at UFC 300 Against Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway may be making a mistake according to a UFC veteran. The Hawaii native will take on Justin Gaethje at the historic UFC 300 card. Gaethje is the current BMF title holder and one of the deadliest fighters in the division at the moment. The BMF champion will look to defend his belt against one of the biggest names in the organization. Holloway, on the other hand, is looking to continue his 2-fight win streak.

Chael Sonnen believes ‘Blessed’ is making a mistake by fighting Gaethje at UFC 300 given his track record of losses in the 155-pound division.

Max Holloway’s record at featherweight is much better than his lightweight record. Sonnen had this to say about his next fight at 155:

“What I am attempting to prove is 55 has not been overly fruitful for Max. So what is gonna be different this time?”

Chael Sonnen does not believe Max Holloway should venture back to the 155-pound division. The sheer size and power of some of the natural 155-pound fighters is much greater than Holloway’s. Justin Gaethje naturally comes under this category. Hence, even though Holloway does have an amazing chin, Gaethje has put the likes of Dustin Poirier to sleep, and at 155 pounds, the power difference will be drastic.

‘Blessed’ recently revealed that he has someone in mind to award the winner of the BMF belt at UFC 300, regardless of the result.

Max Holloway calls for Mark Coleman to present the BMF belt at UFC 300 against Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway has a special request for the UFC. He wants Mark Coleman to present the winner of the fight with the BMF belt at UFC 300.

Coleman recently went viral after he saved his parents from a burning house. Here’s what Holloway had to say in an interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie:

“The only correct answer is Mark Coleman especially with what he went through recently….The guy’s a G. That’s a real life BMF….That would be sick.”

Mark Coleman won the respect and admiration of all MMA fans as well as fighters with his act of bravery in the face of imminent danger. Hence, it only makes sense for Coleman to present the winner of Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje with the BMF belt.