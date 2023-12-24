UFC Veteran Wants Justin Gaethje To Defend His BMF Title At UFC 300 Before Fighting Islam Makhachev

The UFC community has often undermined the value of UFC’s ‘BMF’ title. No ‘BMF’ champ has ever defended their title, which has caused many to question the belt’s legitimacy. However, the noted UFC icon, Chael Sonnen, feels that Dana White and Co. should put an end to this tradition. Recently, ‘The American Gangster’ took to his YouTube channel and made a video about the UFC’s ‘BMF’ title. He discussed the possibility of Justin Gaethje defending the BMF title at UFC 300.

Most UFC fans may have expected Gaethje to get a shot at the UFC lightweight gold after bagging the UFC ‘BMF’ title. But Sonnen believed that Dana White and Co. should make Gaethje defend his ‘BMF’ title before a shot at Islam Makhachev and his UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Bad Guy’ quoted what he believed the UFC authorities should say to ‘The Highlight’:

“You [Gaethje] have a title too and we [the UFC] would like you to defend it”.

Following this, Sonnen also laid stress on the fact that only a single person deserves to fight Gaethje for the ‘BMF’ title. He is also the only UFC fighter who has called out ‘The Highlight’ to date. ‘Uncle Chael’ revealed:

“There’s only one guy. Which is Max Holloway”

Well, just a simple thought of a Holloway vs Gaethje scrap might excite most fans. The two arguably possess the most enthralling styles of fighting among the current UFC fighters. Sonnen’s video also had the answer to when this coveted fight may happen. The Oregon native also implied through his video that he wanted this fight to take place at the touted UFC 300.

But while Sonnen looked hopeful about UFC 300. Another noted UFC star revealed that he wasn’t pretty impressed with the UFC’s lack of action regarding putting him on the card of UFC 300.

Conor McGregor hasn’t been booked for UFC 300 although Justin Gaethje might get a fight

Chael Sonnen may have missed out on his predictions most of the time. But, he has also predicted several future fights correctly. This time, Sonnen feels that a Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway fight may be on the UFC 300 card. Hence, the possibility of the materialization of this fight can’t be ruled out. However, a lot of fans were also expecting the noted UFC icon Conor McGregor’s return at UFC 300. But a recent update from ‘Mystic Mac’ revealed that he hasn’t heard anything about the same from the UFC authorities.

McGregor visited Riyadh for the coveted Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin boxing event. This is exactly where he gave out his annoyance towards the UFC in planning his return. A lot of fans also might get annoyed if Dana White and Co. decide to leave their biggest PPV-selling star out of the UFC 300 card.