“Be Like Brock Lesnar”: Dillon Danis Claims UFC Champ Jon Jones Blocked Him Out of Fear, Argues He Can Beat Him

All the trash-talking from the fans has gotten Dillon Danis thinking that he can beat UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The internet has been on a tear against Jones recently as the American refuses to acknowledge interim Tom Aspinall as a worthy opponent for him.

Fans believe that the UFC heavyweight champion is dodging the only fight that makes sense for him and will keep the division moving forward. So naturally, Danis had to chime in, join the trash-talking train, and make an absurd claim or two.

This is a common occurrence in the life of the former Bellator fighter. He often finds himself calling out every fighter that is being talked about on social media. In the past, he’s called out Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and even Jake Paul for that matter. But none of those guys are of the same pedigree as Jones.

Despite not having fought in an MMA fight in years, Conor McGregor’s ‘training partner’ seems to believe he can beat the perceived GOAT inside the octagon.

He also made a weird joke about Brock Lesnar, which seems out of context, even for him.

“Jon Jones hates me, why did he block me then?…these guys are scared of me bro….You gotta be like Brock Lesnar and deflect the shots.”

As if that wasn’t delusional enough, Danis also believes he can defeat Francis Ngannou. He is so confident in his Jiu-Jitsu which he believes will be enough to overwhelm any fighter in the UFC.

To his credit though, the American has been sparring with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Danis’ sessions with Poatan

Alex Pereira is a light heavyweight fighter who walks around at over 230 lbs when he is not in a fight camp. In comparison, Danis fights in the welterweight division. There’s a reason weight classes exist in combat sports.

It was never more evident when during a sparring session with ‘Poatan’, Danis, the Jiu-Jitsu expert found himself being taken down multiple times by the kickboxer with no wrestling pedigree.

Danis was not able to do much even after the fight went to the ground as Pereira looked far too comfortable rolling with him on the mats.

And if this is how he fares against the light heavyweight champion, a fight against Jon Jones, is not going to go well for him.