mobile app bar

Stephen A. Smith’s Audacious Bid to Surpass Joe Rogan as America’s Political Game-Changer

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Stephen A Smith attends the 2025 Disney Upfront, held at the Jacob Javitz Center in New York City, Tuesday May 13, 2025

Stephen A Smith attends the 2025 Disney Upfront, held at the Jacob Javitz Center in New York City, Tuesday May 13, 2025

Credit
IMAGO / Avalon.redCredit
IMAGO / Avalon.red

Being heavily influenced by social media, this year’s Presidential race came down to the hard work Joe Rogan and the Nelk Boys played to get Donald Trump re-elected. It can be argued that this ability to mould social media influencers to their benefit is what separated the GOP from the democrats.

Trump and the Republican Party focused a lot on the younger audiences, resulting in a record number of young males voting this year. Their strategy paid off. So much so that the newly elected president even publicly thanked Rogan for playing a crucial role in his campaign.

“It just came over the wires that Joe Rogan just endorsed me. Thank you, Joe. That’s so nice. He doesn’t do that, so. He tends to be a little bit more liberal than some of the people in this room,” Trump said during a rally in Pennsylvania.

So, after seeing how impactful Rogan’s influence was on the elections, Stephen A. Smith is planning on taking over Rogan as the go-to social commentator.

“Stephen A. Smith Is Running. To Be Joe Rogan. America’s best-known sports-talker is hosting boldface Democrats and MAGA luminaries and teasing a 2028 run. But what he really wants is ubiquitous political influence, and things of that nature,” he posted on Instagram.

On his YouTube podcast, with over a million followers, Smith has hosted many a democratic elected official like Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, while also catering to the likes of Steven Bannon and Candace Owens.

Curiously, A. Smith also claims that he has no choice but to run for office in 2028, but has referred to himself as unqualified, although he claims to understand the power of media manipulation just like the 47th President of the United States.

Notably, Trump was a regular face on conservative podcasts and sporting events during his election campaign. While he did receive mixed reactions at some of these events, the POTUS found a loyal home in the UFC.

Upon winning the elections for the second time in his career, he made it a point to make an appearance at UFC 314 and was received with vigor by fans, analysts, and bossman Dana White alike.

Rogan congratulates Trump

What was supposed to be Alexander Volkanovski’s night as he looked to take his title back turned into a Trump show.

The crowd cheered and roared as the president stepped out with White. And the cheers grew louder when he walked over to the commentary desk and embraced Rogan.

As they embraced, the UFC commentator congratulated him. “I’m so happy for you, sir,” Rogan said.

Trump then shared an embrace with commentators Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik before going back to his octagon side seats. Interestingly, Rogan also had the opportunity to host Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on his podcast but declined the offer, citing prior commitments.

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these