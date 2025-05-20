Stephen A. Smith’s Audacious Bid to Surpass Joe Rogan as America’s Political Game-Changer

Stephen A Smith attends the 2025 Disney Upfront, held at the Jacob Javitz Center in New York City, Tuesday May 13, 2025

Being heavily influenced by social media, this year’s Presidential race came down to the hard work Joe Rogan and the Nelk Boys played to get Donald Trump re-elected. It can be argued that this ability to mould social media influencers to their benefit is what separated the GOP from the democrats.

Trump and the Republican Party focused a lot on the younger audiences, resulting in a record number of young males voting this year. Their strategy paid off. So much so that the newly elected president even publicly thanked Rogan for playing a crucial role in his campaign.

“It just came over the wires that Joe Rogan just endorsed me. Thank you, Joe. That’s so nice. He doesn’t do that, so. He tends to be a little bit more liberal than some of the people in this room,” Trump said during a rally in Pennsylvania.

So, after seeing how impactful Rogan’s influence was on the elections, Stephen A. Smith is planning on taking over Rogan as the go-to social commentator.

“Stephen A. Smith Is Running. To Be Joe Rogan. America’s best-known sports-talker is hosting boldface Democrats and MAGA luminaries and teasing a 2028 run. But what he really wants is ubiquitous political influence, and things of that nature,” he posted on Instagram.

On his YouTube podcast, with over a million followers, Smith has hosted many a democratic elected official like Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, while also catering to the likes of Steven Bannon and Candace Owens.

Curiously, A. Smith also claims that he has no choice but to run for office in 2028, but has referred to himself as unqualified, although he claims to understand the power of media manipulation just like the 47th President of the United States.

Notably, Trump was a regular face on conservative podcasts and sporting events during his election campaign. While he did receive mixed reactions at some of these events, the POTUS found a loyal home in the UFC.

Upon winning the elections for the second time in his career, he made it a point to make an appearance at UFC 314 and was received with vigor by fans, analysts, and bossman Dana White alike.

Rogan congratulates Trump

What was supposed to be Alexander Volkanovski’s night as he looked to take his title back turned into a Trump show.

The crowd cheered and roared as the president stepped out with White. And the cheers grew louder when he walked over to the commentary desk and embraced Rogan.

As they embraced, the UFC commentator congratulated him. “I’m so happy for you, sir,” Rogan said.

Trump then shared an embrace with commentators Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik before going back to his octagon side seats. Interestingly, Rogan also had the opportunity to host Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on his podcast but declined the offer, citing prior commitments.