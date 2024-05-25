UFC’s Paulo Costa Gifts Secret Juice T-Shirt to Chinese Fighter, Humorously Warns Against Making Copies

Paulo Costa has made quite a name for himself as a social media star. The Brazilian fighter has no filter when he talks online, constantly calling out fighters and making skits. Likewise, he recently gifted a fellow fighter his secret juice shirt and then made a pretty stereotypical joke about the Chinese. However, it is how Costa operates, and his fans take his jokes well.

Paulo Costa is currently preparing for his next fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 302. Interestingly, Costa and Strickland are arguably two of the biggest trash talkers in the promotion at present. Nevertheless, following a recent training session at the UFC PI, Costa posed for a picture alongside a ‘Chinese’ fighter and posted it on X with a caption that read,

“I gifted this guy a shirt . I just hope this Chinese don’t make copy of my Secret Juice tshirt to sell at Alibaba”

I gifted this guy a shirt . I just hope this Chinese don’t make copy of my Secret Juice tshirt to sell at Alibaba Buy it at https://t.co/481CDNuSgB pic.twitter.com/OrlZYWmiJe — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) May 24, 2024

Although the joke appeared discriminatory and could have offended many, most let it slide just because Costa is known for behaving this way. At the same time, the Tweet was a massive hit with the fighter’s fanbase, who enjoyed the humor and even called Costa ‘unhinged.’

Well, Paulo Costa does look to be in good shape ahead of his next fight against Sean Strickland. It is also rumored that the winner of the fight might get a shot at the title next. Hence, in his usual style, Costa is already trying to get inside his opponent’s head, as he made fun of Sean Strickland’s outfit in his recent video.

Paulo Costa trolls Sean Stickland for wearing USA themed singlet while wrestling

Paulo Costa’s trash talk is on a whole other level as the Brazilian gets extremely creative to try and get into his opponent’s head. On the other hand, Strickland’s main agenda against Costa is to bring up Mexico as many times as he can.

In a recent video, ‘Borrachinha’ reacted to a clip of Strickland sparring while wearing a USA-themed singlet. Once the clip finished playing, Costa turned to the camera and roasted the American fighter, saying,

“Hey @SStricklandMMA I learned a lot wrestling techniques on your video thanks! One day I Will have outfit like that to look like a gay wrestler expert but on Mexican flag”

Hey @SStricklandMMA I learned a lot wrestling techniques on your video thanks! One day I Will have outfit like that to look like a gay wrestler expert but on Mexican flag pic.twitter.com/YoGqxc2qHM — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) May 24, 2024

From the looks of it, Paulo Costa has been tracking Sean Strickland’s tweets on X as he is targeting his patriotism towards his country. It will surely be interesting to see how Strickland responds to the Brazilian’s trash talking and all hell might break loose at the press conference.