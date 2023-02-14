“They Kill Me”: Andrew Tate Reveals ‘Frightening Possible’ Outcomes of His Arrest

The case of the Tate brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate is garnering a lot of attention from around the globe. Many people are eagerly waiting for the results of the trial. Recently, Andrew laid out a few possible outcomes. However, they are very terrifying and have stunned the fans.

It has been almost two months since the Tate brothers have been arrested from their mansion in Bucharest, Romania. They were detained by the authorities over alleged human trafficking and money laundering. The investigation is still going on and Tate has given his thoughts on the result of it.

What did Andrew Tate say?

Despite being in prison, Tate is very much connected to fans, as his official Twitter account is active. He also sends regular newsletters to his fans through email and other sources.

Recently Tate posted a tweet in which he outlined the possible end of his case. “There are two possible futures of the universe One, they kill me Two, I emerge as one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecution I ask my enemies to make a choice I will stay awake tonight prepared for mortal combat Send your best,” Tate said.

Tate’s words came as a shock to many fans as they are concerned for him. Earlier, the social media star revealed his situation harsh conditions of the prison, he is kept in. In one of his media appearances, Tate also stated that the authorities are trying to break him mentally. After all this, his latest tweet has left fans more worried about his situation.

The Tate brothers are not charged with the crimes yet

After a while of the arrest, it has come to people’s notice that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are being held by the Romanian authorities on the basis of the allegations. The police are yet to provide strong proof against the brothers.

Despite not being charged with the crimes, their appeal against the detention has been rejected several times. Now, the Tate brothers are expected to be in prison till the end of February. Their new lawyer, Tina Glandian, has also stated that the brothers are just controversial and are yet to be found guilty of any crimes.

