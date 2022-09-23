Cover Image for Former UFC Title Challenger Alleges He Got Into a ‘Hard Altercation’ With Conor McGregor’s Close Acquaintance

Former UFC Title Challenger Alleges He Got Into a ‘Hard Altercation’ With Conor McGregor’s Close Acquaintance

|Fri Sep 23 2022

Former UFC middleweight title challenger recently claimed that he got into a ‘hard altercation’ with former champion Conor McGregor’s close acquaintance. 

The UFC middleweight star, Paulo Costa, has recently gained notoriety in the MMA world as the “Meme lord” of UFC. He posts humorous memes for his fans on social media and is highly active there.

Costa’s social media account is a fun ride for fans, from his secret juice to amusing digs at other fighters. Following his same pattern, ‘Eraser’ took a dig this time at Dillion Danis, a former training partner of Conor McGregor.

“Hard altercation last night against mc Gregor coach,” Costa tweeted. Later, he uploaded a few pictures with Danis on his account, making it clear that it was all fun and jokes.

Danis is a BJJ-trained professional MMA fighter. He competes in Bellator and currently holds a 2-0 professional MMA record. He trained alongside McGregor in 2018 as the latter was getting ready for his lightweight matchup with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The fight gained a lot of attention because of the rivalry between Nurmagomedov and McGregor. However, despite all the mind games and trash talk, ‘The Notorious’ lost the fight.

Conor McGregor after UFC 229

After two years of his UFC 299 loss, ‘The Notorious’ bounced back into the win column by bagging a first-round knockout victory at UFC 246. However, it was the only bout McGregor won to date.

The Irish star has only won one fight since 2018 and is currently on a two-fight skid. In his bout last year, McGregor suffered a leg injury that has kept him out of the game for months now.

However, he has recovered from his injury and is back to training. The lightweight fighter has gained huge mass since the injury and is preparing vigorously for his comeback. Now, it will be exciting to see what he brings to the table after a long layoff.

When do you guys think McGregor will return? What are your thoughts on Costa’s tweet?

