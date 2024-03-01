Umar Nurmagomedov UFC Earnings: How Much Money Will Khabib’s Cousin Earn for His Fight This Weekend?

Umar Nurmagomedov is looking to continue his winning streak in the UFC. Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s cousin brother will fight this weekend at UFC Vegas 87. He has fought four times so far in the organization and has emerged victorious on all of them. Nurmagomedov will take on Bekzat Almakhan, a fighter with an impressive record of 17 wins and one loss. Here’s how much he is set to earn from his fight this weekend.

The UFC returns to Vegas for another fight night. Jairzinho Rozenstruik will headline the event as he looks to get back to winning ways inside the octagon.

In the undercard of the fight, Umar Nurmagomedov, looking to make his name in the UFC. Per FirstSportz, his base salary for fights is $30,000 with another $30,000 if he wins.

However, in 2 of his fights, he has reportedly earned $114,000 because of his performance of the night bonuses.

Although there are no concrete numbers, the budding UFC fighter should earn around $60,000 if he wins the fight, and $30,000 if he loses. Umar Nurmagomedov will look to secure another performance of the night bonus this weekend when he faces Almakhan.

A finish will solidify his run in the UFC, putting the entire division on notice. He is out to prove that he is there not because of his family name, but because of his skill.

He recently gave his predictions for the UFC 299 main event between Sean O’Malley and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

Umar Nurmagomedov gives his predictions for Sean O’Malley vs Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera

Sean O’Malley is set to face Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 299. O’Malley looks to set the record straight in the rematch with his title on the line.

During a press conference ahead of UFC Vegas 87, a reporter asked Umar Nurmagomedov his thoughts on the fight. He responded by saying,

“I think Sean O’Malley gonna smash this guy. They’re last fight, Chito win because O’Malley was injured….Until he got injured, O’Malley smashed him.”

Umar Nurmagomedov believes Sean O’Malley will destroy Chito Vera. He justified his point by citing their last fight and claims O’Malley was piecing Vera up until he got injured.

‘Sugar’ is the current champion of the division Nurmagomedov is in. He will look to be in O’Malley’s position after a few fights.

The end goal for him is becoming a UFC champion like his brother Khabib Nurmagomedov.