“Until We Get Pen to Paper”: Ryan Clark Casts Doubt on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, Urges Dana White to Secure Alternate Main Event

Per Dana White and the UFC, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is official. However, Ryan Clark still does not have faith in the Irishman and thinks the fight might not happen. ‘The Notorious’ has been teasing a return fight for close to 3 years now. Each time, there were different reasons as to why McGregor failed to make it back to the octagon. His latest reason was because of his commitments to Hollywood, with the shooting of his debut film ‘RoadHouse’.

However, now he has completed all his media obligations for the film and Conor McGregor has assured fans that he will return to the octagon in June this year.

Daniel Cormier’s former co-host from ‘The DC and RC’, Ryan Clark, recently appeared on the Good Guy/Bad Guy show and spoke about why he has no faith in the fight. Clark stated,

“Right now, Conor McGregor, I don’t trust him. Until we get pen to paper, I don’t believe that this is happening. Now, Michael Chandler believes that it’s happening.”

Ryan Clark is doubtful about the fight because the UFC is still working out the details of the fight. Thus, Clark believes that Conor McGregor is manipulating things, which is why there is no final verdict. He also urged Dana White to keep backup ready, in case the fight didn’t materialize.

Although the fight is currently scheduled to take place on June 29, some the details are amiss. The possibility of it being a title fight is one of the biggest question that lingers.

However, the mood in McGregor’s camp seems to be quite upbeat. Ahead of the fight, McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh believes that the Irishman will be too sharp for Chandler.

John Kavanagh reveals Conor McGregor will be a problem for Michael Chandler

Concerns about whether Conor McGregor will be the same ‘Mystic Mac’ inside the octagon are rising with each passing day. However, his head coach John Kavanagh has put the concerns to rest in an interview with MMA Fighting. Highlighting the Irishman’s physical conditioning, Kavanagh stated,

“His technique is as sharp as ever…I’d be surprised if (the Michael Chandler fight) can go two rounds. He hits too hard, he’s too sharp.”

John Kavanagh believes that a fierce Conor McGregor will make his return to the octagon on June 29. He also predicted that he does not see the fight going past two rounds.

Well, ‘Mystic Mac’ has always been pretty accurate with his predictions. Now, only time will tell if his coach can follow suit with predictions of his own.