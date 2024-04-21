VIDEO: Mike Tyson Hypes Ryan Garcia Backstage Just Hours Before the Devin Haney Showdown

Mike Tyson and Ryan Garcia’s wholesome interaction backstage at the Barclays Center has gone viral on social media. Garcia was hyping himself up with a string quartet playing live music in the background when Tyson walked in to meet and encourage the youngster.

Mike Tyson and Ryan Garcia are now more close than ever since they have a common foe in Jake Paul. This made their sudden interaction way more meaningful as ‘Iron Mike’ walked in and hugged Garcia ahead of his fight, saying,

“Looking good brother, looking to eating bricks, you look beautiful brother.”

To this, Garcia insisted that Mike Tyson looks to be in good shape as well, and he promised to be present at the 57-year-old’s bout against Jake Paul. Moreover, as Tyson was leaving the room, ‘KingRy’ reminded the former heavyweight champion that he was always there for him no matter what.

‘Iron’ Mike has had a pretty eventful week in New York. Just earlier this week, he reunited with Shannon Briggs on the streets of the ‘Big Apple.’

Mike Tyson reunites with Shannon Briggs and pretends to start a street fight

Shortly before meeting Ryan Garcia, Mike Tyson visited the streets of Brownsville, Brooklyn, the neighborhood he grew up in. When in Brownsville, Tyson was joined by Shannon Briggs, and the two looked ready to take each other on. However, the whole thing was planned since they ended up having a slap-boxing exchange without landing any hard blows.

Although the ‘brawl’ ended with the pair embracing and laughing it off, the crowd could not believe what they were witnessing as they screamed with excitement.

Mike Tyson even posted the video of their brawl and captioned it saying:

“Brownsville’s finest always ready for a brawl. Love this guy @cannon_briggs”

Both Tyson and Briggs are both former heavyweight fighters, but they never had the opportunity to face each other. Nevertheless, their friendship has remained intact, and it was incredible to watch them duke it out on the streets.

Naturally, the interaction between the pair went viral on social media garnering millions of views. It was also interesting to see how sharp Mike Tyson looked as he continued training for his fight.