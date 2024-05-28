WATCH: Comedian Andrew Schulz Nails Hilarious Conor McGregor Impersonation

Despite the layoff and the controversies, Conor McGregor is still UFC’s biggest superstar. And now with the Irishman being in Hollywood, his popularity just skyrocketed to another level. Amidst the chaos, people seem to have forgotten peak UFC McGregor, before the glitz and the glam, when he was just a mad Irishman with a dream and good catchphrases. But not Andrew Schulz.

The 40-year-old podcaster/comedian recently in one of his shows in Austin, Texas did a hilarious impression of the fighter, earning praise from the crowd as they saw Schulz pick up an Irish accent, saying,

“Who the fook was that guy? I thought it was one Mexican it felt like a proper 12.”

Serial Killer after Gay Mexicans in Austin??? They got to catch Jeffrey Beaner immediately!!!#TheLifeTour pic.twitter.com/Nd7EPx02TE — Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) May 27, 2024

The comedian renowned for his unabashed takes and outspoken ways has been a UFC fan for a very long time, having featured Max Holloway on his show and featuring on Joe Rogan’s podcast himself. He is often seen publicly talking about combat sports like boxing and MMA.

So it’s not surprising that he would bring one of McGregor’s most iconic lines (thrown at Jeremy Stephens) from UFC 205 to life again.

Speaking about the notorious Texas serial killing spree that targeted Mexican natives, Schulz first eased down the mood and pulled off a hilarious impression of McGregor referring to his Irish Whiskey brand, Proper 12.

Schulz mentioned how things were changing in Texas with a proper soccer team in place, and of course, his arrival. Mocking the latest happenings, the comedian started the banter on ‘gay’ Mexican restaurants and ended it with a chuckle-worthy McGregor impersonation.

We are yet to find out what Conor thinks about it though. Because right now, he’s in fight camp for the Michael Chandler bout at UFC 303. But fight camp is not the only place the Irishman is seen these days.

Conor McGregor spotted partying late hours with fiancee ahead of his UFC return

‘Mystic Mac’ is back in the headlines not just because of his UFC return. Despite pledging to abstain from alcohol for his comeback, the 35-year-old was seen dancing to the tunes and partying hard with his fiancee Dee Devlin.

This party frenzy has left his fans in doubt of the fighter’s focus and commitment as they know that a 5 round fight with ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler is not going to be a cakewalk for him or anybody for that matter.

Recently, McGregor was spotted alongside Devlin at a buzzing party promoting BKFC. The fighter-turned-entrepreneur hosted a lavish party at his Dublin pub, The Black Forge Inn where he hosted American DJ Mark ‘MK’ Kinchen and the Irish group Belters Only to entertain his guests.

Conor McGregor is reinventing fight camp pic.twitter.com/GA1OicBtkb — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 26, 2024

Though the fighter was not seen drinking in any videos, he had his Proper 12 whiskey bottle in his hand. Sharing a few snippets from the grand party, McGregor took things to social media with a caption, “Stocky tills at @theblackforgeinn. Quarter past 2 in the mornin ye hahahaaha.”

With just weeks remaining for the bout, Chandler is in the gym training rigorously to hone his blade while McGregor is out there reinventing training camps!