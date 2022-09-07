Conor McGregor trolled WWE Superstar John Cena says " He acts like Stupid Sh*t, with his You Can't See Me bullsh*t"

Conor McGregor is never one to shy away to speak about someone, this is what he thinks of WWE superstar John Cena.

The Irishman may no longer be in action in the Octagon, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still a big name worth talking about. While he is at the forefront when you think about the modern era of the UFC, John Cena is a similar figure in the world of wrestling.

The man from West Newbury, Massachusetts is a 16-time WWE Champion during his illustrious career, which has led to movie roles and even music releases. But back to Conor McGregor, who doesn’t think much of Cena, especially if you go back to his 2016 press conference comments.

It’s easy to see that someone in Notorious’ position wouldn’t like wrestling that much. The following quote shows this.

“What is the main man like? John Cena. He’s 40 years old, walks around in a bright orange T-shirt and headband and talks about how nobody can see him. We can see him right there, he’s a big fat failed Olympian.”

Conor McGregor on John Cena Status

The pair are two of the most recognizable names in combat sports. While McGregor may not be quick to compliment himself as a “big, fat failed Olympian”, he himself has crossed the threshold into another world.

In August 2017, the Dublin man crossed paths with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada. This boxing match went the American’s way, which was no surprise. John Cena is actually an easy target given the way he’s been walking the ropes for decades.

The WWE in general has a lot to complain about, especially in this modern age. So McGregor’s comments almost speak to the wider industry. Unlike the star of films like The Marine, Legendary and the ninth chapter in Fast. and the Furious franchise.

Currently, John Cena has been very active with his Movies and have been staring in a lot of films and even mainstream franchise films. On the other hand Conor McGregor has been enjoying a break from the sport of MMA due to his leg injury during his Trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

