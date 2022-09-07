UFC

Conor McGregor trolled WWE Superstar John Cena says “He acts like Stupid Sh*t, with his You Can’t See Me bullsh*t”

Conor McGregor trolled WWE Superstar John Cena says " He acts like Stupid Sh*t, with his You Can't See Me bullsh*t"
Adeep

Previous Article
"You look like Bjorn Borg!": Red Bull compares Sebastian Vettel to 11-time Tennis Grand Slam winner
Next Article
Michael Jordan, who gets $150 million from Nike, also has a $8 billion sports venture that isn’t very popular
WWE Latest News
Conor McGregor trolled WWE Superstar John Cena says " He acts like Stupid Sh*t, with his You Can't See Me bullsh*t"
Conor McGregor trolled WWE Superstar John Cena says “He acts like Stupid Sh*t, with his You Can’t See Me bullsh*t”

Conor McGregor is never one to shy away to speak about someone, this is what…