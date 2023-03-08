WATCH: David Goggins Goes Berserk With Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, & Jon Anik After Jon Jones Submits Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

Influential motivational speaker David Goggins was elated as his friend Jon Jones captured the UFC heavyweight championship this past weekend. Bones affixed himself as a valuable member of martial arts history when he captured the coveted title. In doing so, he has now placed himself amongst an elite group of fighters. Jon Jones is one of only eight fighters to reign supreme in two different weight classes.

The 35-year-old put the ‘ring rust’ narrative to bed as he submitted former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in less than three minutes of the first round. A great many individuals were elated by and for Jones’ triumph.

One of them included highly influential motivational speaker David Goggins. The pair had previously interacted during the UFC 285 fight week.

David Goggins expresses visible euphoria when Jon Jones submitted Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Needless to say, Jon Jones looked stupendous in his return to the octagon after three years. His display had left the UFC community startled. The UFC commentary panel, as has been the norm over the past couple of years, reacted ludicrously to the stoppage as well.

The trinity of Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier emerged as fan favorites, thanks to their reactions to the events that transpire inside the octagon, as well as the subsequent result.

During Jones’ victory, the trio was not the only one who expressed visible disbelief at what they had just witnessed. David Goggins, who developed a friendship with Jones over the past week, was enraptured by the result.

Footage of his reaction can be viewed below. Goggins had previously delved into a detailed discussion with Jones during the fight week.

The pair spoke about several subjects, which inculcated the mettle one needs to possess to take on the challenges Jones does. Needless to say, Jones’ mindset was unwavering and enabled him to ascend to the pinnacle of the sport.

Who is David Goggins?

David Goggins is a retired United States NAVY seal member who served in the Iraq war. The 48-year-old is presently predominantly renowned for his motivational speeches and ultramarathon running.

In addition to this, Goggins is also an ultra-distance cyclist, triathlete, public speaker, and author. To summarize, Goggins is a distinguished and illustrious figure within the United States of America.

