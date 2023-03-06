Khabib Nurmagomedov Warned Ciryl Gane About His ‘Weak Wrestling’ Way Before Loss to Jon Jones at UFC 285

Ciryl Gane is one of the most gifted strikers in the UFC’s heavyweight division. The French mixed martial artist won back-to-back fights after making his UFC debut in 2019. Following victories over opponents like Derrick Lewis, Junior Dos Santos, and others, ‘Bon Gamin’ appeared unbeatable. He was regarded as a formidable opponent for former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. But in a title fight in 2022, “Bon Gamin” struggled to wrestle with “The Predator” and lost for the first time in the UFC. But the following year, he recovered from the setback by outstriking Tai Tuivasa, earning himself another title shot against Jon Jones at UFC 285.

Gane still struggled on the mat after Jones took him down in the first minute of the round. After being brutally guillotined by ‘Bones,’ he ultimately gave in. ‘Bon Gamin’ had a significant wrestling disadvantage. It was obvious after his second loss. However, this was made clear to him even before UFC 285 by Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov say to Ciryl Gane?

When it comes to grappling, the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is surely one of the best the sport has ever seen. During his time in the UFC, ‘The Eagle’ has ragged doll many top contenders.

ALSO READ: Po*n Star Kendra Lust Thanks Dana White as She Shares Moment With Jake Gyllenhaal at UFC 285

Thus, Nurmagomedov was skilled enough to notice Gane’s lacking wrestling game after his loss to Ngannou. In an old interview, ‘The Eagle’ openly pointed this out. He also invited the French MMA star to Dagestan to hone his grappling.

https://twitter.com/AOUREDOO/status/1632416952487489542?s=20

“His last fight showed his weakness. He (Ciryl Gane) has to learn how to wrestle,” Nurmagomedov said. The Russian MMA legend was also of the opinion that Gane still has many years remaining in his career.

So Nurmagomedov offered him to train in his team in Dagestan for one or more years. In the interview, ‘The Eagle’ also told Gane to bring his team to Dagestan if he wanted to. Although Gane had no response for Nurmagomedov at that time, this interview has gone viral after his recent loss to Jon Jones.

Jon Jones will fight Stipe Miocic next

‘Bones’ has laid his hands on the vacant heavyweight title after a dominant win against Gane. He has been a ‘Boogeyman’ of the light heavyweight division for a long time. His reign will now continue in the UFC heavyweight division.

Following his victory against Gane, Jones immediately called out former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Miocic, who has been awaiting a return for years, will look to recapture the title as even UFC is interested in this fight next.

ALSO READ: Adin Ross Expresses Relief as Andrew Tate Publicly Denies Having Lung Cancer: “Thank God”

Miocic is among the greatest heavyweights of all time. Hence, a victory over him will add another trophy to Jones’s cabinet. Fans are surely in for a treat if this bout comes to fruition.

What do you guys think about Jones vs. Miocic? What are your thoughts on Nurmagomedov’s words for Gane?