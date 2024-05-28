UFC Star Sean Strickland Explains Why Fatherhood Scares Him the Most: “My Dad Su*ked”

UFC 293 SYDNEY, Sean Strickland of the USA reacts after defeating Israel Adesanya of Nigeria during the Middleweight Title bout of UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Sunday, September 10, 2023. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! SYDNEY NEW SOUTH WALES AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xDANxHIMBRECHTSx 20230910001839938781

Sean Strickland didn’t have a great childhood. Dricuss DuPlessis ensured everyone found that out when he joked about his dad at the UFC 297 presser. Now Strickland himself talked about it to Nina Marie Daniele where he spoke of childhood violence and why fatherhood scared him the most.

Sean Strickland is currently in a relationship and things seem to be going strong for the pair. The couple is planning to travel to Japan together in the future.

As things get serious in his relationship, the thought of becoming a father is but natural. However, in an interview with Nina Marie Daniele, he explained why it scared him,

“It’s like one of the scariest things for me to have a kid because…..I grew up, my dad sucked. I’ve never had any positive role models in my life….To be a dad, I look at a family like something scary.”

The thought of becoming a parent scares Sean Strickland because he does not want to end up being a bad father. And since he has had no good role models in his life, he believes he would not know how to be one for his child. For the uninitiated, Strickland never had a good childhood as his father would beat him up as a kid.

However, Nina Marie Daniele comforted the UFC fighter by telling him how he self-reflects a lot. And him just saying this shows how much he cares about being a parent.

Speaking of kids, one of Strickland’s tweets had earlier caused an uproar when he said people needed to stop treating dogs like their kids. He has defended himself against the reactions in this interview, albeit with a bit of hypocrisy.

Sean Strickland doubles down on his statement of not treating dogs as your kids

Sean Strickland had criticized people for having dogs. In a bizarre statement, Strickland had said that people should be raising kids, not dogs. Well, dogs don’t lock you out of their room and throw tantrums when they turn ‘teen’, Sean! Also, raising kids is very expensive.

Regardless, in the same interview with Nina Marie Daniele, he doubled down on his controversial take by saying,

“You have this innate need to take care of something and instead of doing the right thing and being a f*cking man, you get a dog.”

Fortunately, most of the tough guy statements that Strickland is known to indulge in, are limited to his words. Because after talking so much against people treating dogs like kids, he got one himself and loves the “little f*cker“. Mind you, this is the same guy who had called out men for caring so much for their dogs as it was a ‘troubling affliction’.

So maybe, Strickland just needs a good friend to cry in front of, instead of in front of the camera for the world to see. Because let’s be honest, this man does nice things after talking crap about them all the time. He’s probably gonna have a kid too and be a better father than his own dad was.