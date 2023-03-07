Joe Rogan Leaves Fans Puzzled by His Absence During Conor McGregor & Jake Gyllenhaal’s Roadhouse Filming at UFC 285

UFC 285 was a treat for the fight fans as the pay-per-view delivered amazing fights. Jon Jones became the new heavyweight champion by defeating Ciryl Gane with a dominant performance in the main event. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Alexa Grasso became the first Mexican female champion by stopping one of the best Valentina Shevchenko. Also, a cherry on top was the Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal’s cameo at UFC 285. The Oscar-nominated actor was shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Roadhouse’, co-starring Conor McGregor. He even filmed a fight scene inside the UFC cage at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

Interestingly, many of the UFC’s associates got to be a part of the Roadhouse shoot, including the commentary booth. However, the seasoned UFC commentator Joe Rogan was missing during the shoot.

Fans Spot Joe Rogan missing during the Jake Gyllenhaal fight shooting at UFC 285

Jake Gyllenhaal, who is playing Elwood Dalton in the movie, filmed a UFC fight with former fighter Jay Hieron inside the cage at UFC 285. A shot of the UFC commentary booth was also taken to make it more enticing.

Thus, commentators Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Meghan Olivi played their part in the commentary booth. ESPN’s official Instagram page later posted the clip of the shoot. However, many fans spotted the same thing.

In the comments of the post, fans pointed out that veteran commentator Joe Rogan was missing during the film. However, there is no official reason for Rogan’s absence during the filming.

But it is also interesting to note that Rogan was missing even during Jake Gyllenhaal’s weigh-in shoot. UFC president Dana White was present during the face-off. But Rogan was replaced by Jon Anik.

Rogan interrupts Herb Dean during a fight

During a main card fight between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Geoff Neal, 55-year-old Rogan interrupted referee Herb Dean to inform him about Rakhmonov’s mouthpiece.

The Kazakhstan undefeated professional mixed martial artist during the fight dropped his mouthpiece. Usually, in such cases, the referee pauses the fight and lets the fighter put the mouthpiece back on.

However, Dean didn’t notice it. Thus, Rogan and others from the commentator booth shouted at Dean to inform him about it. Many fans on social media praised Rogan’s gesture. For this reason, many fight fans love the UFC commentator.

