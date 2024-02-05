HomeSearch

“UFC 300 Main Event”: UFC Legend Fuels ‘Brock Lesnar Return’ Rumors With Cryptic Tweet

Souvik Roy
|Published

“UFC 300 Main Event”: UFC Legend Fuels ‘Brock Lesnar Return’ Rumors With Cryptic Tweet

Brock Lesnar
Credits: Imago

Several recent rumors speculated a return of the former UFC heavyweight champ, Brock Lesnar to headline the UFC 300 main event. The rumors gained legitimacy looking at the fact that Lesnar had made a comeback and was featured at the coveted UFC 300. Some reports may have debunked any chances of ‘The Beast Incarnate’s’ UFC return. But the noted UFC legend, Chael Sonnen, hyped up UFC fans about the same once more with one of his recent ‘X’ updates.

‘The American Gangster’ mostly chooses his YouTube channel to discuss his opinion about the current UFC affairs. It was Sonnen who initially sparked the rumors of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s return at UFC 300. But later, ‘The Eagle’s’ coach, Javier Mendez, diffused all such possibilities. This time, Sonnen’s ‘X’ update revealed that he had exchanged words with “Brock”. It read:

“Spoke to Brock..”

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChaelSonnen/status/1754407390253109657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Well, it’s quite apparent that Sonnen’s phrase may have left the fans in a spot of doubt. However, several comments in the replies section predicted that Sonnen had talked to Lesnar about his UFC return.

One such fan wrote, “And finally, the moment you’ve all been waiting for. Your UFC 300 main event…”

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ArthurBaitson/status/1754408581326102546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One more fan wrote, “He’s facing Aspinall at 300?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RanboGG/status/1754408811711078761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan put out a different prediction. He wrote, “UFC300? Undefeated Chael vs Brock Lesner?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hanaynehj/status/1754407820265758931?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One follower named ‘Brock’ hilariously wrote, “I told him it’s Izzy vs Pereira at 205 for 300.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrockLyons5/status/1754418185938587907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, several fans fired shots at ‘The Best Incarnate’ due to his alleged misconduct with WWE employee Janel Grant as well. But previous incidents have indicated that the chances of Lesnar’s return to the octagon for UFC 300 are faint.

Dana White himself debunked the chances of Brock Lesnar returning for UFC 300

Sonnen may try his level best to hype up the UFC audiences about Lesnar’s return. But the UFC CEO, Dana White, doesn’t seem pretty interested in getting ‘The Beast Incarnate’ inside the octagon. In one of his interviews with ‘Sportsnet‘, White implied that Lesnar has already passed his prime way back. Hence, he didn’t see any point in negotiating ‘The Beast Incarnate’s’ return.

On top of White’s lack of interest, the Minnesota native is also going through a reputational turmoil right now. Janel Grant’s description of the WWE fighter who also abused her matches with Lesnar perfectly. This will serve as another factor that will probably prevent Dana White and Co. from negotiating ‘The Beast Incarnate’s’ return. But we can never be sure regarding anything in this unpredictable port of MMA.

Share this article

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy