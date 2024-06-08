WATCH: Georges St-Pierre Demonstrates Deadly Calf Kick Techniques at Surging Combat Promotion

Gaining popularity day by day in the combat sports world is the karate league, Karate Combat, and at the helm of the promotion is UFC’s GOATed superstar, George St Pierre! And his calf kicks are still as deadly as they were 5 years ago when he retired.

Despite hanging up his gloves for the good in 2019, the 43-year-old isn’t taking any breaks. The Canadian is currently working closely with Karate Combat in fine-tuning the stipulations and regulations, helping the promotion out with his expertise.

Recently, the promotion dropped a new video, unveiling its new updated rules for leg kicks with GSP giving the fandom a brief walkthrough of the same.

In the video, we can see the veteran taking us through the dos and don’ts of kicking. Starting the video with “OSU…” we see the fighter in a white Karate gi reminding the viewers to never go for a calf kick when you’re on the inside. Citing that there are more chances of an injury, GSP’s advice is to throw a thigh kick to stiffen the legs of the opponent.

Now the new regulation in the league promotes leg kicks and their effective use, taking the sport to new dimensions, and closing the gap to be a complete package.

While the sport doesn’t allow wrestling takedowns, GSP in the same clip also demonstrates effective ways to KO opponents against the slanted wall, reminding us of another veteran Bas Rutten who also plays a pivotal role behind Karate Combat.

Besides GSP, a few other MMA veterans have ventured into the Karate arena in the young promotion and that includes former UFC MW king, Luke Rockhold.

Luke Rockhold returns with a stunning KO in Karate Combat

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has finally gotten over his dismal losing streak with a stellar KO of veteran Joe Schilling. Though Schilling is a mere shell of his former self, Rockhold finally got a taste of redemption after suffering back-to-back losses in the UFC before going to BKFC and getting busted up by Mike Perry.

However, the former champ turned things around at Karate Combat UAE when he secured a win, KOing the veteran American with a massive right hook.

With the punch landing flush on Schilling, the former Bellator Middleweight kickboxer crumbled to the ground where Rockhold finished him with a few more shots, urging the ref to step in and peel him off.

With such spectacles and frequent revisions of the rule book, Karate Combat is definitely winning in fans’ books. As it captures more eyeballs, the organization has all the prerequisites needed to be a big name in combat sports.