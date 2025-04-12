‘We Are Burying the Hatchet’: Michael Chandler Embraces Peace After Dustin Poirier Chooses Him Over Conor McGregor for an Important Role

Despite holding a staunch rivalry with Dustin Poirier, UFC 314 star Michael Chandler now appears to be ready to finally bury the hatchet with his fellow lightweight once and for all.
Tasked with handing promotional-perfect grappler, Paddy Pimblett, his first Octagon loss in yet another five round affair, Chandler’s focus shifted to something Poirier said.
Chandler and Poirier have been beefing since fighting at UFC 281 in 2022. Following the fight, Poirier called out Chandler for using unethical means like fishhooking his mouth to try and win the fight.
Since then, Poirier has found talked trash to and about Chandler on national TV and to his millions of social media followers. As the Twittesphere says, ‘Poirier is a true hater. ‘
However, earlier this week, he offered Chandler somewhat of an olive branch. Claiming if given the chance, he would bring Chandler to a remote island – rather than the man who cried made misogynistic claims about being in his wife’s DMs- Conor McGregor.
It was a low bar to begin with but it made Poirier look like he took the high road.
“He (Michael Chandler) looks like a Bear Grylls type — he’s gonna build a tent, he’s gonna fish and get us food,” Poirier told ESPN MMA.
“Conor’s (McGregor) just gonna talk the whole time”, he noted, chiding the Irishman’s loose grasp on reality and his penchant for self-promotion.
After hearing this, Chandler claims this is an opportunity for the duo to bury their long-standing hatchet for good.
Guys I’m telling you…we are burying the hatchet. I’ll go with you man. You may not like me now…but I know how to survive. https://t.co/MrkOEvSPGs
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 11, 2025
It should be noted that this is not Chandler’s first attempt at reconciliation with Poirier. Earlier this year, he had joked that the pair were best buddies but the Louisiana native didn’t just know it yet.
However, Poirier’s fury seems reasonable, considering Chandler has made a habit of indulging in questionable practices during his match ups.
Poirier admits nearly biting Chandler in grudge fight
Infamously spewing blood into the mouth of Poirier at UFC 281, Chandler almost got his just deserts as a result.
Accusing the veteran of sticking his hand in his mouth to step him up for a rear-naked choke attempt, Poirier claims Chandler should count himself lucky to all his digits still in tow.
“He stuck his fingers in my mouth to lift my neck up for a rear-naked choke,” Poirier said on the Outta Pocket podcast.
“He’s on my back, I’m trying to get off the fence, he sticks his fingers inside my mouth, grips my mouth guard, pulls my head up to try to get his hand under my chin. Bro, I bite his fingers so hard.“, he added with the aura of a predator who feels he just missed out a good hunt.
“Let me tell you what, you heard it here first. if I didn’t have a mouth guard on my top teeth and my teeth could touch together, he’d be walking around [with two fewer fingers] forever“, Poirier said unironically.
Unfortunately, Chandler has never addressed the subject. However, that doesn’t stop Poirier from going after the former Bellator champion.
“Je knows what I’m talking about, you h*e”, he had noted.