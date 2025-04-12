‘We Are Burying the Hatchet’: Michael Chandler Embraces Peace After Dustin Poirier Chooses Him Over Conor McGregor for an Important Role

Dustin Poirier punches Michael Chandler in their Lightweight fight during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden

Despite holding a staunch rivalry with Dustin Poirier, UFC 314 star Michael Chandler now appears to be ready to finally bury the hatchet with his fellow lightweight once and for all.

Tasked with handing promotional-perfect grappler, Paddy Pimblett, his first Octagon loss in yet another five round affair, Chandler’s focus shifted to something Poirier said.

Chandler and Poirier have been beefing since fighting at UFC 281 in 2022. Following the fight, Poirier called out Chandler for using unethical means like fishhooking his mouth to try and win the fight.

Since then, Poirier has found talked trash to and about Chandler on national TV and to his millions of social media followers. As the Twittesphere says, ‘Poirier is a true hater. ‘

However, earlier this week, he offered Chandler somewhat of an olive branch. Claiming if given the chance, he would bring Chandler to a remote island – rather than the man who cried made misogynistic claims about being in his wife’s DMs- Conor McGregor.

It was a low bar to begin with but it made Poirier look like he took the high road.

“He (Michael Chandler) looks like a Bear Grylls type — he’s gonna build a tent, he’s gonna fish and get us food,” Poirier told ESPN MMA.

“Conor’s (McGregor) just gonna talk the whole time”, he noted, chiding the Irishman’s loose grasp on reality and his penchant for self-promotion.

After hearing this, Chandler claims this is an opportunity for the duo to bury their long-standing hatchet for good.

“Guys I’m telling you…we are burying the hatchet,” Chandler tweeted in response. “I’ll go with you, man. You may not like me now…but I know how to survive”, he told Poirier.