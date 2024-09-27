“We Were Just F*cking Around”: Joe Rogan Shares How the Iconic JRE Podcast Began

From humble beginnings to being the voice of the biggest MMA promotion in the world, Joe Rogan has come a long long way. But it wasn’t always like that- cameras, and joints, Elon Musk to Mike Tyson on the other side of the table and young Jamie and his quick hands! It was a laptop and just Rogan rolling in the deep!

In the latest JRE podcast, Joe roped in former Navy Seal and CIA Contractor, Shawn Ryan and talked to him about his humble beginnings.

“I started just on a laptop answering questions like with a friend of mine, Brian whom I started with. We’re just f**king around, we thought it’d be fun to just do for fun you know, I always wanted to do a radio show.”

With crazy ideas were brewing up in his head and Joe already being fascinated by radio shows, a perfect storm was brewing but his routine and lifestyle at that point didn’t align with the idea of hosting a morning show.

But that’s when the concept of podcasts were just coming into being. Realizing the untapped potential, Joe jumped right in and launched The Joe Rogan Experience on December 24, 2009, with his buddy Brian Redban as the co-host.

Jamie Vernon took over the production from Brian in 2012, by 2015 the show was one of the world’s most popular podcasts, regularly receiving millions of views per episode.

Besides the authentic and unfiltered conversations, Rogan made sure that the viewers had a ball of a time, inviting celebrities, and billionaire business tycoons to his show, giving his audience an insight into their worlds.

That said, the show hasn’t been without its controversies

The many problems with Joe Rogan Experience

The pros of having a variety of guests who can speak their minds without being fact checked in real time has more cons than pros. The show has hosted a litany of controversial guests like the time Jordan Peterson claimed that each year more people died from solar energy than nuclear energy.

There was also a time when one of Joe’s guests, Robert Malone claimed that the pandemic response in the USA was comparable to Nazi Germany. The podcast also had America’s favorite conspiracy theorist Alex Jones talking about… The ‘InfoWars’ host has appeared many a time on air with Joe and has said some of the most unrepeatable things to have ever been voiced by anyone.

Joe, of course has corrected many of his guests live on air, like the time conservative pundit, Candace Owens claimed climate change wasn’t a real things and Joe was like, yeah it is!

Before the 2020 elections, Joe had senator Bernie Sanders on his show and unlike a lot of mainstream platforms, actually allowed him to explain his ideas to a plethora of audience!

So yes, it’s one of those podcasts, people love to hate but they also happen to tune in every single time!