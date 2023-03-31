After Andrew Tate, UFC Star Hilariously Ropes In Al Pacino of ‘Scarface’ to Promote His Merch

A former UFC Middleweight title contender has invoked the standing of Andrew Tate to promote and market himself with his upcoming bout on the horizon.

Andrew Tate’s support continues to grow at an inordinate rate. Despite being arrested, one could make a compelling argument that the Top G’s patronage has been enhanced on a monthly basis.

The 36-year-old’s witty and intellectual method of promoting his brand has assisted him in amassing quite the followers in the past year. Tate has now been used as a marketing tool by a UFC Middleweight contender to promote his merchandise.

Former UFC Middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum has taken to the bird app to provide a sneak peek of his latest merchandise. And brace yourselves, for the American has leveraged Andrew Tate to garner more eyes.

UFC Middleweight contender uses Andrew Tate to promote his merchandise

Kelvin Gastelum recently took to Twitter to reveal his latest merchandise ahead of his upcoming fight. The 31-year-old has had a cataclysmic downfall in the weight class since contending for the Middleweight title in 2018.

In a bid to climb up the rankings, Gastelum is scheduled to face Chris Curtis at UFC 287. In what can only be assumed to be a final run to gain a title shot. The former Welterweight will need to make a statement of intent in his impending bout.

Gastelum recently used the social media platform to promote his merchandise ahead of his fight. The Middleweight used an image of Tate and his brother Tristan in handcuffs, donning a shirt with his name and face on it.

Gastelum captioned it and said:

“Breaking The Tate Brothers showing they’re support for my fight happening next week @miamidadearena Last day to get the KG Scarface Tee before the fight and you get 10% off your order! #UFC287 UFCMiami #UFC #Miami #305 #tatebrothers”

Talk about a marketing technique. The T-shirt displays Gastelum replicating illustrious actor Al Pacino in his famed film Scarface. Gastelum has been a mainstay in the UFC for over the past half-decade now.

Albeit, he has dropped in the rankings. The number 15 ranked Middleweight has the weapons and the arsenal to make himself an elite martial artist again.

The Top G was denied bail again

Unfortunately for Gastelum, the influential figure he instanced to advertise his merch, remains behind bars. And will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Tate was scheduled for a bail hearing a couple of days ago. While the belief surrounding the hearing was that the former kickboxing world champion was looking for a release, his hopes were crushed.

The judge in a Romanian court denied his appeal for bail. His detention was previously extended up until the end of April. Therefore, unless any dramatic new information arises, Tate will have to see out the next month inside the confines of a cell.