“We’ll Do It for You”: UFC Star Responds to Adult Actor Kendra Lust’s ‘Special Request’ as He Launches His Own Website

Kendra Lust, a famous adult film star, has recently emerged as a prominent figure in the MMA world. She is a die-hard MMA supporter and frequently appears at important UFC events. Even well-known figures from the world of combat sports have worked with Lust. She was recently seen at an event with Conor McGregor and Dana White as well. As her following among MMA fans has grown, Lust has begun to voice her thoughts on the happenings in the combat sport.

Similarly, the famous p*rnstar recently showed interest in former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa’s freshly launched brand. Interestingly, the middleweight star has responded to Lust’s request on Twitter.

What did UFC star Paulo Costa say to Kendra Lust?

Paulo Costa, a Brazilian mixed martial artist, is well known to fight fans for his humorous demeanor. Due to his fame, one of his gimmicks—the “Secret Juice”—has grown into a business.

Recently, “Eraser” announced the launch of “Secret Juice”‘s official website on his personal Twitter account. He introduced his official line of clothing under the same name, with a lemon T-shirt as the featured item.

Dear @KendraLust, I didn’t this time, what a huge mistake. But don’t worry, we’ll do it for you and every woman who deserves it a lot. 🙏❤️🙌 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 11, 2023

Kendra Lust was keen to get her hands on a “secret juice” t-shirt after seeing the tweet and inquired as to if they came in women’s sizes. In response, Costa stated that we were currently not making women sizes t-shit.

However, the Brazilian star promised to make some in the future, keeping Lust’s request in mind. He wrote, “Dear @KendraLust, I didn’t this time. What a huge mistake. But don’t worry, we’ll do it for you and every woman who deserves it a lot.”

What’s next for Paulo Costa

‘Borrachinha’ last competed when he won against former UFC champion Luke Rockhold in 2022. Ever since then, the former title challenger has been having contractual issues with the UFC.

However, according to reports, Costa recently signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion which summed over $4 million. Following that, ‘Eraser’ has been in talks for a fight with Chechen-born Swedish fighter Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa have been exchanging verbal jabs since their interaction last year before UFC 279. After a major weight miss last year, Chimaev is said to move up to the middleweight division.

Thus, it is more likely that he will fight Costa next. Even the UFC legend Chael Sonnen has hinted that the fight is in the works. However, fans will have to wait for official confirmation.

What are your thoughts on Costa vs. Chimaev? What do you guys think about Costa’s response to Lust?