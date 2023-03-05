Fans Go Berserk as Jon Jones Calls Out Stipe Miocic Next After ‘Choking Out’ Cyril Gane at UFC 285

Jon Jones returned to fighting today after a three-year-long layoff today. He made his debut in the heavyweight division of UFC against the Frenchman Ciryl Gane. The heavyweight title fight headlined the UFC 285 pay-per-view inside the T-Mobile in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones was a favorite going into the fight, given his unmatchable record in the promotion. Interestingly, ‘Bones’ lived up to the hype and delivered what fans expected from him.

Right after the first bell, ‘Bon Gamin’ went for a strong jab. However, Jones moved away and landed a quick takedown on the Frenchman. Once on the mat, the American mixed martial artist worked his magic.

He caught Gane in a guillotine choke in less than three minutes of the fight. Eventually, Gane couldn’t hold on much longer and tapped out at the 2:40 minute mark of the first round. It was ‘easy work’ for Jones to win the heavyweight title and cement his name as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

Final results: Jon Jones defeats Ciryl Gane in the first round via submission to become the new heavyweight UFC champion.

MMA world reacts as Jon Jones defeats Ciryl Gane and calls out Stipe Miocic

‘Bones’ has dominated the light heavyweight division for a long time now. He vacated the title in 2020 and announced a move to the heavyweight division. He was already regarded as one of the best of all time.

However, after his win at UFC 285, there is no mark left of his legacy. But the road is still long for the new heavyweight champion. Following his victory against Gane, Jones called out former heavyweight champion and one of the greatest heavyweights of all time Stipe Miocic next.

‘Bones’ stated that he believes fans wanted this fight and a title defense against one of the greatest heavyweights would just add another trophy to his cabinet. Here’s how the fans and celebrities reacted to his victory at UFC 285:

That’s why he is the GOAT #UFC285 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 5, 2023

Jon Jones is the first fighter in UFC history to win 15 championship bouts. Absolutely insane. #UFC285 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) March 5, 2023

