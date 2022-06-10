“What if Stipe Miocic doesn’t come back, and what if Francis Ngannou stays out?” – Chael Sonnen discusses how Jon Jones becoming “too big for his britches” harmed his career

Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on Jon Jones’ UFC future. He contended that Jones’ aversion to fighting and desire for a bigger payday could cost him his career.

Sonnen discussed Jones’ power play against the UFC in a video that was recently uploaded to his YouTube channel to get them to pay him what he believes he is worth. The fighter-turned-pundit claimed this was an old story in MMA, as fighters frequently attempt to pull stunts like this. The game, however, continues to thrive with or without their presence inside the octagon.

‘The American Gangster’ also claimed that with Francis Ngannou out of the picture due to injuries, Jon Jones ran out of worthy opponents in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

Sonnen went on to say that if Stipe Miocic refuses to return to active competition, Jones will be in a difficult situation. He claimed that the UFC might not feel the need to book ‘Bones’ against less tough competition.

“What if [Stipe Miocic] doesn’t come back and what if [Francis Ngannou] stays out? What do you do? Do you still book Jonny? Do we find somebody else and we got to just move forward? We got to get on with it. Probably. That would see that would make a level of sense, wouldn’t it? But you would have to consider, ‘Do I need to bring a guy in who’s being very difficult to work with, who didn’t draw that great for me the first time?”

Jon Jones reacts to the heavyweight fight postponement caused by Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones is expected to return to active competition in a fight against Stipe Miocic. The match is scheduled to take place in September. The UFC, on the other hand, has yet to confirm any details about his highly anticipated return.

Jones previously discussed the delay in their fight caused by Miocic on the CES MMA broadcast, saying:

“I heard originally it would be July 2. I think when Stipe got that date, he decided that — I heard he’s been doing a lot of weightlifting, not a lot of MMA training — he wanted to put his best foot forward. I respect that. He’s a great champion. He deserves that. I think he asked for September 24 and I’m hoping that’s going to be in Las Vegas.”

Jon “Bone” Jones has been out of action for over two years. He last fought inside the octagon in February 2020, when he faced Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He won by unanimous decision on the night and subsequently vacated the belt.

Jones has been bulking up in preparation for his heavyweight debut since then.

