Dustin Poirier Titters on Khabib Nurmagomedov Jibe Aimed at Him, Conor McGregor, & Michael Chandler

The UFC recently announced the return of Conor McGregor. The Irishman will be making his way back into the UFC as a coach for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler.

As announced by Dana White, the season will premier on May 30th and will run through August 15th with the two fighting following the end of the show. The news has garnered all sorts of reactions over the internet and Dustin Poirier recently reacted to one of those while seemingly being enthralled by a meme. It is also said that following the ‘TUF’ season, Chandler and McGregor will meet inside the cage in late 2023.

Dustin Poirier laughs off at Khabib Nurmagomedov meme following Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler announcement

Following the announcement of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier reacted to a meme on Twitter. In the meme, Khabib Nurmagomedov can be seen overlooking Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Conor McGregor as a proud great-grandfather.

It is worth noting that Khabib Nurmagomedov has dominantly defeated Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in the past. On the contrary, Poirier himself has beaten both McGregor and Michael Chandler.

It’s safe to say that Dustin Poirier also took a jibe at Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler in an attempt to remind them of his success against them. Former double champion Henry Cejudo also found the meme hilarious and reacted to it on Twitter.

Conor McGregor is yet to re-enter the USADA drug testing pool

Following his absence from the UFC in the last two years, Conor McGregor has been out of the USADA testing pool. Interestingly, a fighter has to be regularly drug tested for at least six months and be a part of the testing pool for the same time before he/she can officially fight.

With the announcement of his return to the octagon, one would assume that the Irishman might have re-entered the pool. However, that is not the case. As things stand at the moment, the former lightweight champion is yet to do so.

It means that Conor McGregor’s return fight against Michael Chandler will not happen at least until the end of August this year. However, his return can be further pushed back if he fails to register himself as soon as possible. That said, it remains to be seen as to when the Irishman will enter the USADA testing pool again.

