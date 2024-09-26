“First Muslim Champion”: Belal Credits Khabib Nurmagomedov for “Opening the Roads” and Setting a “Standard”

Belal Muhammad has had nothing but good things to say about Khabib Nurmagomedov. As a fan of ‘The Eagle’, Muhammad was honored to be able to train alongside him. In an interview, he showered praise on the Dagestani fighter for what he did.

‘The Eagle’ was the first Muslim champion in the UFC. Not just the first, but possibly the most famous Muslim fighter in the history of MMA.

Muhammad expressed heartfelt gratitude to the former UFC champion for welcoming him into his training team during his early career. Mokaev acknowledged that this support was crucial during a time when he faced significant challenges, stating that the team provided invaluable assistance when he had little else to rely on.

When in an interview, Kevin Iole asked Belal Muhammad, what it was like to be champion and how he would benefit from it, the champ made sure to credit Nurmagomedov first saying,

“For Khabib, he was different, he was the first Muslim champion and he opened the roads for the rest of us….For him now, it set the standard for what a Muslim champion is.”

Muhammad spoke about how Khabib set the standard for a Muslim champion. That standard meant being humble, not flashing his wealth, and promoting good values.

He praised ‘The Eagle‘ for showing his religious values to the world and helping them understand what a true Muslim is, and he will look to replicate that status to the best of his abilities.

As champion, he will obviously have to defend his title first. In the same interview, he spoke about who he wants for his first title defense.

Muhammad wants to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov next

Muhammad has made up his mind regarding his first title defense. The champion had a number of options to pick and choose from, including the likes of Kamaru Usman who he has been beefing with.

However, the champ revealed to Iole in the same interview that he wants to fight Rakhmonov next. He also spoke about why Usman doesn’t deserve a loss,

“I’d rather have it to be Shavkat. I think he has the more aura, I think he has the undefeated-ness to him. There’s no excuse after beating him…Usman’s on a 3-fight losing streak, he’s old, he’s on his way out. I think he needs another win.”

Belal Muhammad says he wants his first title defense to be against Shavkat Rakhmonov: “I’d rather have it to be Shavkat. I think he has more aura, I think he has the undefeated-ness to him. There’s no excuse after beating him… Usman’s on a 3-fight losing streak, he’s old,… pic.twitter.com/3y4CsizOpK — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 25, 2024

The current champion suggested that Usman is aging and nearing the end of his career. Instead, he expressed a preference for facing Rakhmonov, an undefeated fighter, indicating a desire for a matchup that presents a fresh challenge rather than one against a veteran like Usman.

‘Remember the Name’ is looking to cement his status as champion. And what better way to do it than take out the most dangerous fighter in the division?