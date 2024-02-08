UFC was a completely different place than what we know today than it was during its early days. The UFC 1 promo featured a few highlights that are unimaginable in today’s UFC. Fights back then had no rules, no judge’s scores, and no time limits. It’s been a long time and several young fans have added to the UFC fanbase since then. This is why a lot of them may not know much about the history of UFC and its champions. So let’s go on a virtual time machine trip here to know more about the first-ever UFC champion.

Who was the first-ever UFC champion?

Avid UFC fans may have noticed that several Brazilian fighters have showcased superb prowess in the promotion over its history. The legacy of Brazilian fighters in the UFC started with its first-ever PPV itself, the UFC 1. It was the noted Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend, Royce Gracie, who defeated seven other rivals to become the first-ever UFC champion.

When did the Royce Gracie win the first-ever UFC championship?

It won’t be wrong to say that the UFC was a much more brutal place back in those days. The referees used to be pretty much powerless. Still, Royce Gracie didn’t care for any such factor. He bagged the first UFC championship at UFC 1 on November 12, 1993 after winning all of his fights on the night.

Which method did Royce Gracie use to win the first-ever UFC championship?

The format of UFC 1 was nowhere near what the UFC PPVs look like today. It featured eight noted fighters of the world trained in different combat sports genres. They were pitted against each other in a knockout-styled tournament to decide the victor. Also, there were only three methods to win a fight at UFC 1: a knockout, a submission, or a corner stoppage.

However, it’s pertinent to note that Gracie stayed true to his genre of combat to the highest degree. He won all of his fights on the night via submissions. But it was a choke that awarded him his victory in the finals against Gerard Gordeau.

After this video, most fans may have already recognized that Gracie won the first-ever UFC title by what we call today, a ‘rear-naked choke’.

How much money did Royce Gracie earn in the luck of bagging the first-ever UFC championship?

The amount that Royce Gracie pocketed as his reward for winning the UFC title may have fans in laughs currently. But it’s important to remember that money was a lot more valuable in those days. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star earned a paycheck of $50k as his reward for winning the first-ever UFC title.

Most fans may know that champions of today make way more money for a single fight than Gracie had earned for winning an entire tournament featured at UFC 1. But, all good things start slowly. It won’t be wrong to consider today’s UFC champions as heirs of Gracie in a way, although there are eight of them today.