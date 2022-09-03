“I believe the G.O.A.T. is Royce Gracie” – Conor McGregor and Royce Gracie are among the U.F.C. legends chosen by Georges St-Pierre for his M.M.A. Mount Rushmore

Georges St-Pierre mentioned Conor McGregor, Royce Gracie, and other U.F.C. greats, which should be discussed while discussing the G.O.A.T., which might be viewed as contentious.

Only Kamaru Usman matches the reputation of “Rush” as the best 170lber to ever participate in the octagon. Later, he won two divisional titles with a 20-2 record in the U.F.C. The Canadians only lost twice in the U.F.C., avenging both losses.

Georges St-Pierre first praised Royce Gracie when asked who he thought was the “G.O.A.T.” of the sport, saying the jiu-jitsu expert had done things in the U.F.C. that would never be repeated.

“I believe the G.O.A.T. is Royce Gracie because he has done stuff in the sport that I believe will never be done again. He was fighting at the time that there was no weight class, the sport was unknown, the rules were different, and it took an immense courage to compete at that time.”

The former middleweight and welterweight U.F.C. champion then lauded Conor McGregor. They acknowledged that the Irishman is on his “M.M.A. Mount Rushmore” for his contribution to making the sport the dominant force it is today. He stated:

“I would put Conor McGregor also, because he brought the sport to a different level.”

The former boxer, now retired, ranked Amanda Nunes as the best female mixed martial artist ever. He included Khabib Nurmagomedov in his “M.M.A. Mount Rushmore” because of his overwhelming dominance and Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and Demetrious Johnson because of their performances.

Should Conor McGregor be regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history?

Conor McGregor has made his stamp on mixed martial arts, even though he has not yet declared retirement and may make another appearance in the octagon. His inclusion has been highly beneficial to the sport.

‘The Notorious’ M.M.A. record is 22-6, with ten victories and four defeats occurring while competing for the U.F.C. Despite having a less remarkable résumé than some well-known figures, he has contributed significantly to the company’s history.

He established himself as the first two-division champion, demonstrated to competitors how lucrative economic endeavours might be outside of the ring, and attracted millions of new fans to the sport. These are just a few of the many reasons why Conor McGregor should be considered for G.O.A.T.

