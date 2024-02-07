“Why the Fu*k”: Sean O’Malley and Chito Vera’s Old Wholesome Video Take Social Media by Storm Ahead of UFC 299

Sean O’Malley is the current UFC bantamweight champion after he dethroned the dominant Aljamain Sterling to capture the hearts of fans and strike fear in the rest of the division. However, there is one man who is not of the striking prowess of ‘Sugar’, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The Ecuadorian has been asking for a title fight for a long time and the organization finally gave it to him. Ahead of their fight, a video of their interaction from 2019 resurfaced on Instagram.

The pair have a lot of history, from fights getting called off to trash-talking. In a video posted by Overhandclub, Sean O’Malley explains to Vera how he never intentionally took a banned substance.

Here's what the fans had to say about the video:

“Why the f*ck is Chito getting a title shot in the first place?”

One user said:

“Chito needs a finish, with the way UFC has been going lately no matter how bad Chito beats Omally (or doesn’t) Omally’s winning a decision if it goes there”

Another user stated:

“They’re for sure cool behind the scenes lol”

"They'd be rlly good friends since they live such similar life styles but SUGA by KO"

“They’d be rlly good friends since they live such similar life styles but SUGA by KO”

Sean O’Malley gives Cory Sandhagen instructions on how to become famous

Sean O’Malley is one of the faces of the UFC currently. The fans love the bantamweight champion because of his extravagant personality. Cory Sandhagen, the #4 ranked bantamweight in the division, recently appeared on The MMA Hour. He spoke about how he needed to get more famous to be able to sign better fights.

One of the methods he advised was getting tattoos on his face, indirectly talking about the champ. In response, ‘Sugar’ said:

“Face tat might help. KOing Aljo or Beating Peter might help also IDK”

Sean O’Malley wanted to remind Sandhagen that his fame came from his performances and not his face tats. The champion made it very clear that his wins speak for themselves. To become as famous as ‘Sugar’, Sandhagen would have to KO Aljamain Sterling.