UFC 299 Streaming Details: Where to Watch Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera in the US, UK, India, and Other Countries

Fans who had slight doubts about Suga’s star power might now be convinced, given the record-breaking numbers. UFC 299, featuring Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera, became the company’s 4th highest-grossing event, raking in $13.75 million. This suggests high fan anticipation and eagerness not to miss out on the presumably electric event. Here are the streaming details for fans in different countries, including the USA, UK, India and more, to make sure the fan catches all the action.

UFC is making a comeback to Miami for the first time since UFC 287. This time, O’Malley is set to defend his bantamweight title against Chito Vera, the opponent who dealt him his only career loss. Considering the importance of rematches, fans are waiting to see Suga getting revenge. Talking about streaming details, check out the list below.

Where To Watch:

  • USA: ESPN+
  • UK: TNT Sports
  • Canada: BELL, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, EastLink, and Rumble 
  • Brazil: UFC Fight Pass
  • India: Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 2,3,4) and Sony Liv
  • Australia: Kayo
  • Rest Of The World: UFC Fight Pass

Start Time

In the US, Early Prelims start at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT, Prelims at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, and Main Card at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on March 9. In the UK, Early Prelims begin at 11 pm GMT (March 9), Prelims at 1 am GMT (March 10), and Main Card at 3 am GMT (March 10). Times for other countries are also listed below:

For Australia: (10th March)

  • Early Prelims: 10 am AEDT
  • Prelims: 12 pm AEDT
  • Main Card: 2 pm AEDT

For India: (10th March)

  • Early Prelims: 4:30 am IST
  • Prelims: 6:30 am IST
  • Main Card: 8:30 am IST
UFC 299 Fight Card

MAIN CARD:

  • Title Fight: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
  • Co-Main Event: Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
  • Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
  • Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong

Preliminary Matches:

  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
  • Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
  • Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins
  • Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian
  • CJ Vergara vs. Asu Almabayev
  • Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz

With big names such as Michael Venom Page, Robelis Despaigne, and Dustin Poirier on the card, fans are advised not to miss the UFC debut and other matches.

